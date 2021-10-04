ITS WORLD CONGRESS: OUTSIGHT INTRODUCES THE FIRST LIDAR PRE-PROCESSING SOFTWARE ENGINE for ITS APPLICATIONS

Dealing With the Complexity of Processing RAW LiDAR Data

HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outsight, the pioneer of 3D Spatial Intelligence solutions, announced today an ITS specific version of its award-winning flagship product: the Augmented LiDAR Box (ALB). It’s the first real-time LiDAR Software Engine that allows ITS and Smart Infrastructure application developers and integrators to seamlessly use LiDAR data from any hardware supplier – thanks to a solution that comes in a shape of a small computing device. Created as a turnkey solution, the ALB enables leveraging 3D Spatial Intelligence’s unique value while avoiding the complexity of processing 3D data in real-time. Being a LiDAR-agnostic solution, it saves companies the hassle of assessing and choosing the most appropriate LiDAR for each use case. LiDAR can now be easily used in Vehicle counting, Pedestrian monitoring and many other use cases.This first-of-its-kind product follows thorough early customers’ validation processes across several different geographies (USA, Europe, Asia) and user profiles (Market-leading corporates, Start-ups and Universities) as well as strategic partnership agreements and collaborations with the most prominent LiDAR suppliers in the USA and Asia, including Velodyne, Ouster, Hesai, and Robosense.In order to improve road safety for people who walk, bicycle and drive, Integrators of Solutions are increasingly interested in leveraging the unique value of real-time 3D Spatial Intelligence that LiDAR technology creates, but don’t want to deal with the complexity of processing RAW LiDAR data.Moreover, for the best professionals in smart infrastructure applications, going through the hassle of assessing, selecting and using the right LiDAR sensor out of dozens of hardware suppliers and more than a hundred available products, without any standard, is also a time-consuming, non-value added and inefficient use of engineering resources.Turning any LiDAR into a Spatial Intelligence deviceThe Augmented LiDAR Box is the first LiDAR pre-processor: a real-time software engine that turns any LiDAR into a Spatial Intelligence device. It overcomes the complexity of using RAW 3D data, so any application developer or integrator can efficiently use LiDAR in its own solutions without needing to become a 3D LiDAR expert. In order to provide a seamless integration experience, the Augmented LiDAR software engine is delivered embedded in a convenient LiDAR-Agnostic Plug & Play Edge computing Device: the Augmented LiDAR Box (ALB).The ALB provides a comprehensive set of fundamental features that are commonly required in Smart Infrastructure applications (e.g., Object ID & Tracking, Segmentation & Classification, among others). Because it only requires an ARM CPU and its AI doesn’t rely on Machine Learning, the solution is power-efficient and doesn’t need any Training or Annotation efforts.LiDAR-agnosticThere is no LiDAR hardware that can fit all applications and contexts: the ALB is an enabling computing layer regardless of the end-user application and LiDAR supplier, so integrators and solution providers are not constrained by the limitations of specific sensors. This is especially true in ITS applications such as Smart Intersections, where combining different types of LiDAR and other sensors can be done thanks to Outsight pre-processing, where the merged 3D data of each sensor is delivered in an open and standardized data format regardless of the LiDAR type and model.The launch of ALB for ITS also follows the successful deployment of Outsight’s technology at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport of the ADP group, to provide accurate real-time monitoring of people flow while preserving private data.Outsight has grown rapidly by integrating new features into its LiDAR-based processing solutions that enable systems to perceive, understand and interact with their surroundings in real time. With a new generation of hardware and software pre-processing engine, connected to any LiDAR of the market, Outsight offers a unique level of simplicity, efficiency and versatility in Smart Infrastructure applications.What integrators can expect from the ALB for ITSFor each LiDAR reading, typically 20 times per second, the ALB provides a set of comprehensive spatio-temporal features including: tracking of moving objects, zones of interest and presence of moving objects in zones of interest.Award-Winning TechnologyIn less than a year, Outsight has successfully designed and industrialized this new generation of LiDAR processing solutions for ITS applications, which has been the subject of 73 patent applications.Outsight’s innovation won many awards, including the prestigious Best of CES Innovation Award in Las Vegas, and it’s the youngest company ever to have won the Prism Award by the world leaders in photonics.About OutsightOutsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions.Our mission is to make LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence become Plug & Play, so it can be used by application developers and integrators in any market. Using any LiDAR with our pre-processing capabilities allows Smart Machines and Smart Cities to achieve an unprecedented level of situational awareness.We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will highly contribute to creating transformative solutions and products that will make a Smarter and Safer World.About the ITS CongressThe ITS Congress is the biggest event focused on smart mobility and the digitalization of transport. Every year, ERTICO organises an ITS regional or World Congress in Europe. The Congresses are the yearly celebration of smart mobility: they underline the importance of Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), particularly in cities and regions where they are hosted, and are important channels to raise awareness of smart mobility solutions among policy makers, experts and the general public. They include live sessions where industry experts present the latest developments in ITS, a showcase of cutting-edge technology and an exhibition space. The Congresses offer stakeholders and patrons the ultimate platform to meet with industry influencers, discuss ideas and initiatives, make new contacts and promote their businesses by taking part in a range of activities.

