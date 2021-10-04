HeliconNFT Launches A Play-To-Earn NFT Ecosystem
EINPresswire.com/ -- Play, Mine, Earn with HeliconNFT
HeliconNFT, the new global gaming-focused NFT ecosystem soft-launches in the first week of October, 2021. Pre-registration options will be available for content creators, investors, gamers, and NFT enthusiasts. With the aim of bringing communities together, HeliconNFT is focused around NFTs, blockchain gaming and esports, all combined into one decentralized platform.
HeliconNFT has been inspired by ancient Greece, where Mount Helicon was a source of inspiration for all the art and culture, and the well from which the fabled 9 Muses drew their vision to ignite the world. In the same respect, HeliconNFT will have a unique ecosystem of 9 liquidity mining pools in order to reflect the 9 Muses.
Tom Palmer, the Chief Product Officer of HeliconNFT stated, ‘With offices across North America, Singapore, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, we have partnered with the leading minds of blockchain from around the world to create a hub that will attract influencers, artists, gamers and game creators. The market for NFTs reached new heights during the second quarter of this year, with $2.5 billion in sales so far in 2021, nearly 20 times more than the $13.7 million recorded in the first half of last year. This coupled with the $159.9 billion gaming market, the opportunity is huge. Tokenization is the future, and we are really excited about what's to come’.
Aligning with the development of the ecosystem, HeliconNFT will be hosting esports and NFT events to bring the 3 billion gamers around the world together, enabling them to make money while gaming on the new platform. Ultimately, HeliconNFT bridges the gap between centralised games and decentralized NFTs for a true inter-gaming experience, allowing gamers to monetise their in-game assets across different games.
On the other end of the spectrum are the game developers, where HeliconNFT aims to enable all games to become tokenized games on the blockchain. This not only enhances the experience for the gamer, but it also provides a whole new revenue stream for the game developers.
By ensuring the digital world has positive real-world implications, HeliconNFT seeks to be among the greenest and most carbon neutral NFT platforms, by dedicating a percentage of every transaction to a sustainability initiative. Collectively, HeliconNFT is open to collaborating with organisations and foundations who share a similar vision for a brighter future.
For the tech savvy audiences, the soul of the HeliconNFT ecosystem is based around token economy, smart contracts and liquidity mining. HeliconNFT will also be using ETH layer 2 for the safety and security of the NFT developers, creators, and traders. By offering minting, trading, earning, and collecting for its marketplace and game. By being energy efficient, HeliconNFT will be using the proof of stake mechanism, to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.
The launch will coincide with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, called The World’s Greatest Show, where 192 countries and millions of people from all over the world meet at Expo, and the UAE has issued 100,000 Golden visas to attract blockchain organisations, NFT creators and contributors, digital currencies, programmers, and tech experts to become the new hub for decentralised culture globally. HeliconNFT is the first major announcement to take advantage of that vision and is inspired by the dream Expo 2020 Dubai represents.
About HeliconNFT
HeliconNFT is a global platform that will bring communities together focused on esports, NFTs, and blockchain, by staying green and sustainable. HeliconNFT will be an ETH layer 2 solution for the self-custody and security for NFT developers, creators, and traders. On top of that, HeliconNFT will be able to offer minting, trading, earning and collecting for its marketplace & game.
For more information, visit: Twitter | Instagram | Website
Dina Mattar
HeliconNFT, the new global gaming-focused NFT ecosystem soft-launches in the first week of October, 2021. Pre-registration options will be available for content creators, investors, gamers, and NFT enthusiasts. With the aim of bringing communities together, HeliconNFT is focused around NFTs, blockchain gaming and esports, all combined into one decentralized platform.
HeliconNFT has been inspired by ancient Greece, where Mount Helicon was a source of inspiration for all the art and culture, and the well from which the fabled 9 Muses drew their vision to ignite the world. In the same respect, HeliconNFT will have a unique ecosystem of 9 liquidity mining pools in order to reflect the 9 Muses.
Tom Palmer, the Chief Product Officer of HeliconNFT stated, ‘With offices across North America, Singapore, Australia and the United Arab Emirates, we have partnered with the leading minds of blockchain from around the world to create a hub that will attract influencers, artists, gamers and game creators. The market for NFTs reached new heights during the second quarter of this year, with $2.5 billion in sales so far in 2021, nearly 20 times more than the $13.7 million recorded in the first half of last year. This coupled with the $159.9 billion gaming market, the opportunity is huge. Tokenization is the future, and we are really excited about what's to come’.
Aligning with the development of the ecosystem, HeliconNFT will be hosting esports and NFT events to bring the 3 billion gamers around the world together, enabling them to make money while gaming on the new platform. Ultimately, HeliconNFT bridges the gap between centralised games and decentralized NFTs for a true inter-gaming experience, allowing gamers to monetise their in-game assets across different games.
On the other end of the spectrum are the game developers, where HeliconNFT aims to enable all games to become tokenized games on the blockchain. This not only enhances the experience for the gamer, but it also provides a whole new revenue stream for the game developers.
By ensuring the digital world has positive real-world implications, HeliconNFT seeks to be among the greenest and most carbon neutral NFT platforms, by dedicating a percentage of every transaction to a sustainability initiative. Collectively, HeliconNFT is open to collaborating with organisations and foundations who share a similar vision for a brighter future.
For the tech savvy audiences, the soul of the HeliconNFT ecosystem is based around token economy, smart contracts and liquidity mining. HeliconNFT will also be using ETH layer 2 for the safety and security of the NFT developers, creators, and traders. By offering minting, trading, earning, and collecting for its marketplace and game. By being energy efficient, HeliconNFT will be using the proof of stake mechanism, to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint.
The launch will coincide with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, called The World’s Greatest Show, where 192 countries and millions of people from all over the world meet at Expo, and the UAE has issued 100,000 Golden visas to attract blockchain organisations, NFT creators and contributors, digital currencies, programmers, and tech experts to become the new hub for decentralised culture globally. HeliconNFT is the first major announcement to take advantage of that vision and is inspired by the dream Expo 2020 Dubai represents.
About HeliconNFT
HeliconNFT is a global platform that will bring communities together focused on esports, NFTs, and blockchain, by staying green and sustainable. HeliconNFT will be an ETH layer 2 solution for the self-custody and security for NFT developers, creators, and traders. On top of that, HeliconNFT will be able to offer minting, trading, earning and collecting for its marketplace & game.
For more information, visit: Twitter | Instagram | Website
Dina Mattar
Luna PR
dina@lunapr.io