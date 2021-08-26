Privateum (PVM) Token to be Listed on XT Exchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- Privateum Initiative (PVM), the only private, secure, global, and sustainable financial crypto platform is listing its utility token, PVM, on the XT Exchange.
Built on a consortium blockchain, Privateum offers a decentralized solution that is legally protected, secure, and environmentally safe. In this regard, PVM token holders enjoy exclusive access to private asset management resources, transaction services, and the commercial network of Privateum’s partner ecosystem.
“Our team has worked very hard in the past two years and reached a major milestone for the Privateum Initiative,” said Gevorg Airapetian, Co-Founder and CTO of Privateum. “We are proud of all the hard work, careful architectural decisions, creative design enhancements, necessary security due diligence, and most of all the support from our dedicated and supportive community.”
Following a cooperative business model, the Privateum platform reaches a new level of structural decentralization by enabling cooperative members such as banks, insurance companies, borrowers, lenders, and shops, as well as small, medium, and big businesses, to coexist under one single legal umbrella and have an equal participation in the ecosystem.
We are proud to partner with Privateum and add them to our exchange. We look forward to seeing their growth and success," said Ada Too, Co-Founder at XT.com Exchange.
Currently available on PancakeSwap, Privateum has taken a huge step ahead by being listed on a reputable crypto exchange like XT. As a result, potential investors will have another option to purchase Privateum tokens on their own.
XT.com was chosen by Privateum because it needed a credible exchange for its deep technology capabilities, platform security and stability, and deliver on its brand promise to provide a truly private and secure network where everyone can conduct private, secure, and legal transactions.
“We've created the right balance between regulators, cryptocurrencies, and DeFi,” said Alex Shtern, Co-Founder and CEO of Privateum. “So please join us on our journey and become a member of the Privateum Cooperative to benefit from a private, secure, global, sustainable fintech crypto platform built to protect honest individuals, high integrity organizations, and purpose-driven companies dedicated to one enduring idea: improving and adopting the world-changing power crypto by bringing enterprise solutions to the blockchain ecosystem.”
PVM is a BEP-20 token developed to support the development of the ecosystem. Moreover, the PVM token has experienced phenomenal growth, doubling in price in only four months. With a market size of $69,134,812, the PVM token is currently trading at $0.8642.
PVM will be listed on the XT.com Exchange with the deposit going live on August 26th at 5am EDT and trading commencing on August 27th at 5am EDT.
About XT.com
XT.com is a Hong Kong-based company that was founded in July 2018. Quickly becoming a leading currency trading service provider globally, the exchange takes a micro service approach to develop matching engines and ensure operation maintenance to support fast and secure OTC transactions.
XT.com was the first trading platform to provide interest-free leverage, which helped the exchange expand its customer base. Furthermore, the exchange offers a considerably low transaction fee and multi-regional support for languages such as Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, etc. XT.com has a significant presence in over 100 countries and currently serves over 1 million members worldwide.
XT.com is the world’s first Social Infused Exchange that provides financial security, a high-performance matching engine, and a community trading model.
About Privateum
The ONLY Private, Secure, Global, and Sustainable FinTech Crypto Platform.
Privateum is an innovative financial crypto platform that brings together legal entities, financial partners and individuals. It provides its members with a secure and private way of exchanging funds, services and goods within its cooperative ecosystem operating on Binance Smart Chain and private Ethereum network.
Contacts
PR & Media Inquires
Isabella Marinelli
Isabella@lunapr.io
Investor Relations
Brent Brightwell
b.brightwell@privateum.com
Dina Mattar
