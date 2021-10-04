REE Stock Defense Metals (TSX: $DEFN.V; OTC: $DFMTF) to Mobilize Second Drill to Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) announces plans for the mobilization of a second diamond drill for Wicheeda Rare Earth Element deposit
Defense Metals Corp. (TSX:DEFN.V)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining/Metals/ Green Energy Stock News from Investorideas.com Newswire, MiningSectorStocks.com and RenewableEnergyStocks.com - Defense Metals Corp. (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/35D: FSE) is pleased announce plans for the mobilization of a second diamond drill to expedite its ongoing Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) deposit resource expansion and delineation diamond drill program.
Defense Metals is currently advancing the road accessible Wicheeda Critical Rare Earth Element (REE) Property, which is located close to infrastructure approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia (BC). The Wicheeda project has indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements) and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO .
Drilling to date at Wicheeda has been progressing rapidly with over 1,500 metres in eight diamond drill holes completed to date since commencement of the drill campaign less than four weeks ago. Rig #1 is expected to continue drilling on the north end of the Wicheeda REE Deposit, while Rig #2 is expected to commence coring a series of infill holes within the central deposit area by mid-week (Figure 1).
Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have secured a second diamond drill to expedite completion of our Wicheeda REE Deposit resource expansion and delineation program. With this additional drilling capacity, we expect to be well positioned to deliver on our 2021 exploration goals. Based on contractor negotiations, we expect the second drill rig to be in a positioned to commence coring by the mid-week.”
About the Wicheeda REE Property
The 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.
Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.
About Defense Metals Corp.
Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.
1. Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo.) is available under Defense Metals Corp.’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)
