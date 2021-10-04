Route 1001 Freeport Road Traffic Shift Underway in Harmar Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a traffic shift is underway on Freeport Road (Route 1001) in Harmar Township, Allegheny County.

A long-term traffic shift is underway on Freeport Road between the Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road. A single-lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions continuously through late November as crews conduct shoring, inlet box, and cross pipe installation work.

Crews from Swank Construction Company will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #