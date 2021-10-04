Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Statement on First Lady Casey DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis released the following statement regarding First Lady Casey DeSantis:

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer. As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.” – Governor Ron DeSantis

