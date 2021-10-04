Louisiana Department of Health confirms eighth pediatric death from COVID-19 in state's fourth surge

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms another death of a child during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 39 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 0 and 4. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 8. In total, 17 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"No parent should have to bury their child. We owe it to our ourselves, our children and everyone around us to take advantage of the best protection we have, and that is the vaccine and wearing a mask," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer and Medical Director.

How to get a COVID vaccine in Louisiana

Everyone age 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. The FDA has fully approved Pfizer’s Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for everyone ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine for those between the ages of 12 and 15 remains under emergency use authorization. Parents should confirm with the vaccine provider that their child is under 18 to ensure the Pfizer vaccine is available before making an appointment.