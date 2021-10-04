For Immediate Release:

October 4, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Conneaut Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Butler Community Improvement Corporation of Hamilton 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Harrison Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Harrison Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Fayette County Memorial Hospital IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Grove City C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ohio Environmental Protection Agency 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio School for the Deaf 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Fulton Fulton County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene City of Beavercreek (Greene County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of McComb 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Village of Alger 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Highland Greenfield Exempted Village School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Jackson Franklin Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Knox County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Licking Granville Recreation District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Logan Logan County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 North East Ohio Network IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Marion Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Scott Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Mound Hill Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Benton Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Paulding Carryall Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Muhlenberg Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Village of Bainbridge IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Sandusky Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca Seneca County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Village of Anna IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Community Behavioral Nursing Services, Inc. MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Vinton Vinton County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

