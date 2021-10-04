Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Conneaut Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
Community Improvement Corporation of Hamilton
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Harrison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Harrison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Fayette County Memorial Hospital
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Grove City
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio School for the Deaf
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Fulton
Fulton County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
City of Beavercreek (Greene County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of McComb
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Village of Alger
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Highland
Greenfield Exempted Village School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Jackson
Franklin Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Knox County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Licking
Granville Recreation District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Logan
Logan County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning County District Board of Health
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
North East Ohio Network
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Marion
Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Scott Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Mound Hill Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Benton Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Paulding
Carryall Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Muhlenberg Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Village of Bainbridge
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Sandusky
Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
Seneca County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Village of Anna
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Community Behavioral Nursing Services, Inc.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Vinton County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
