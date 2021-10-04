Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

 

October 4, 2021                                                                    

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Conneaut Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

Community Improvement Corporation of Hamilton

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Harrison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Brooklyn Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Memorial Hospital

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Grove City

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Ohio Broadcast Educational Media Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio School for the Deaf

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Fulton

Fulton County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

City of Beavercreek (Greene County), Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Community Improvement Corporation of Findlay and Hancock County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of McComb

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Village of Alger

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Highland

Greenfield Exempted Village School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Jackson

Franklin Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Knox County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Granville Recreation District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Logan

Logan County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

North East Ohio Network

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Marion

Marion County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Scott Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Mound Hill Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zanesville, South Zanesville and Springfield Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Zanesville-Newton Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Benton Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Carryall Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Muhlenberg Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Village of Bainbridge

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky County Regional Airport Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

Seneca County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Village of Anna

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Community Behavioral Nursing Services, Inc.

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Vinton County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

