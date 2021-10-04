Your Fitness. Your Terms.

SQUATZ Fitness to Present at Third United Nations World Data Forum 2021 - how can SaaS services better protect their users?

At Squatz, we take our responsibility in building a platform that both solves a consumer and protects users in the highest regard. To us, there is nothing more important than our clients.” — David Crowley, Squatz CEO and Co-Founder

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, SQUATZ is presenting as a guest speaker at Third United Nations World Data Forum 2021. The UN World Data Forum in-person event takes place in Bern, Switzerland, from 3-6 October 2021.

As defined by the UN Forum's website, "The forum is designed to bring together representatives, users and producers, from various sectors working with data to support the implementation of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. Contributions under each thematic area should showcase practical solutions and hands-on experiences, and contribute to delivering better data for evidence-based policymaking and address pressing issues faced by the global data and statistical communities."

Squatz is a dual-sided platform that offers SaaS services to clients in areas such as physical training, mental health, and overall well-being.

"Dual-sided platforms - specifically those reliant on the labor of freelance service providers - are now a fundamental part of a consumer's daily life as well as a major part of the global economy. Companies operating in this sector are responsible for providing their network of users with secure registration and authentication processes. We live in an age where we can - and must - verify all steps and operators in a company's supply chain. Unfortunately, SaaS services aimed at marketplace solutions for the 'average' consumer offer a wealth of opportunity for their features to be 'misused' or appropriated for purposes that they are not intended. We see this happen a great deal in marketplaces where user profiles are created to advertise, solicit, or even pay for unauthorized services. Companies reliant on the use of a massive network effect, such as Squatz, have a responsibility to authenticate participants on both sides of a transaction, protecting users from any potential misuse. Safety is and always will be our top priority. We place our user's security above everything else," says David Crowley, Squatz CEO and Co-Founder.

Currently in a crowdfunding round available to both individual national and international investors, Squatz takes a strong stance on utilizing its internal statistical resources to contribute to a greater societal good. Crowley, who will be speaking on Tuesday's Panel "Measuring and Combatting Modern Slavery with Data-Driven Solutions in Times of a Pandemic," went on to say: "At Squatz, we take our responsibility in building a platform that solves a consumer need and protects its users in the highest regard. To us, there is nothing more important than our clients."