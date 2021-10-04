GITEX 2021 to feature Spire Solutions and emphasize on securing the Middle East & Africa’s digital assets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the rising number of cyber risks and attacks in the region, GITEX 2021 is focusing heavily on cybersecurity this year with the Middle East & Africa’s leading cybersecurity VAD Spire Solutions as one of the main partners from the cybersecurity space. Spire has been the Official Distribution Partner of GISEC (also organized by DWTC) since its inception and this is its first time at GITEX.
GITEX 2021 is the world’s most global tech sourcing & learning platform, and TRULY THE BIGGEST TECH SHOW OF THE YEAR. Taking place from October 17-21 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX will showcase 3000+ companies & 700+ startups to an expected audience of over 50,000 technology professionals.
Spire’s main theme for the event will be ‘Securing Middle East & Africa’s digital assets’, which is in line with regional goals and the main theme of GITEX - Creating a bolder digital future together. Spire will showcase several niche solutions and services by featuring its technology partners such as Elastic, Cribl, Gigamon, XM Cyber, Corelight, Sectrio and Spire Data.
1. Elastic solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security
2. Gigamon to enable network visibility, packet analysis, and traffic brokering
3. XM Cyber to break the critical path in the attack kill chain
4. Corelight for network detection and response platform
5. Sectrio for proven OT, IoT, IT, and 5G converged network protection
6. Spire Data to clean, structure, analyze, visualize, and monetize data
7. Cribl for better observability data to deliver control and flexibility for logs, metrics, and events
Spire’s Founder & President Sanjeev Walia said “Along with technology and digitization conversations, cybersecurity has taken the center stage regionally as digital initiatives are at risk if associated digital assets are compromised. Also, regional mega events such as Expo2020 and Fifa2022 are proactively focusing on cybersecurity. With such developments, events like GITEX become imperative to showcase latest solutions to current and emerging challenges and connect the industry together. We will emphasize on proactively securing digital assets and work together with our partners and customers to enhance the regional cybersecurity landscape.”
As part of thought leadership and content, Spire’s line-up of speakers James Spiteri, Principal Product Marketing Manager at Elastic Security will present on SIEM and XDR; Kiran Zachariah, VP -Digital Security at Sectrio will explain how to secure critical OT environments; Mike Heredia, VP EMEA and APAC at XM Cyber will share practical tips on breaking the critical points of ransomware attacks; Karthik Ramakrishnan, Sales Engineer, META, Corelight will elaborate on respond to alerts and incidents; Tausif Sayyed, Director, Data Analytics at Spire Data will showcase how to gain better control and flexibility over security data.
About GITEX:
Now in its 41st year, GITEX is one of the most influential technology events in the world which will once again bring together global industry leaders, start-ups, and game-changers to share and exchange powerful insights into how technologies such as AI, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, blockchain, and quantum computing are shaping the future.
www.gitex.com
About Spire Solutions
Spire Solutions is the Middle East & Africa’s leading value-added distributor (VAD), with exclusive distribution rights for some of the world’s best-known cybersecurity vendors (OEMs). Spire Solutions has built a reputation of being the preferred security partner to CISOs of several government organizations and enterprises in the region.
www.spiresolutions.com
Naveen Bharadwaj
