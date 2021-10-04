The Smoke Detectors Market Grows At 11% With Increase In The Number Of Fire Incidents

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased number of fire incidents in commercial as well as in residential places is driving the growth of the smoke detectors market. The use of synthetic building materials and a variety of plastics, synthetic textiles in furnishing of commercial and residential buildings has made them vulnerable to fire accidents. Fire accidents leads to severe life and property losses. Early detection of fire through smoke detectors can reduce the risk of life and property due to fire incidents. According to the U.S National Fire Protect Act (NFPA) in 2019, local fire services have reacted to an approximate 1.3 million fires. The NFPA in 2019, estimated that fires caused $14.8 billion in property damage—as well as 3,700 civilian deaths and 16,600 civilian injuries. Considering these losses, a large number of residential and commercial buildings are required to be equipped with smoke detectors, thus positively impacting the growth of the smoke detectors market.

The global smoke detectors market size is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2020 to $1.87 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The use of Internet of Things (IoT) in smoke detectors is one of the trends in the smart smoke detectors market. The smoke detectors using IoT always alert the user of all possible hazards on their mobile devices from anywhere, even if they are away from their property. IoT smoke detectors can work efficiently even in buildings with bad network coverage in basements and corners. The smoke detectors using IoT can report on an ongoing fire in real time. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a Chinese multinational technology company, launched its plug-and-use NB-IoT smoke detectors with high power efficiency that can run from three to five years on batteries with less than 3000 mAh capacity.

Major players covered in the global smoke detectors industry are Honeywell International Inc., Tyco, Siemens AG, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd, Secom Plc, Unisafe Fire Protection LLC, 3M, Nowatec AS, Johnson Control, Robert Bosch, NEC Corporation, Nest labs, Hochiki Corporation, BRK Brands, Xtralis Pty Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Protec Fire Detection Plc, ABB Group, Schneider Electric.

TBRC’s smoke detectors global market report 2021 is segmented by product into photoelectric smoke detector, ionization smoke detector, dual sensor smoke detector, others, by power source into battery powered, hardwired with battery backup, hardwired without battery backup, by end user into residential, commercial, oil, gas & mining, transportation & logistics, telecommunications manufacturing, others.

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Photoelectric Smoke Detector, Ionization Smoke Detector, Dual Sensor Smoke Detector), By Power Source (Battery Powered, Hardwired With Battery Backup, Hardwired Without Battery Backup), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Oil, Gas & Mining, Transportation & Logistics, Telecommunications Manufacturing), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides smoke detectors market overview, forecast smoke detectors market size and growth for the whole market, smoke detectors market segments, and geographies, smoke detectors market trends, smoke detectors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

