LocateMotion (o/a SenSights.AI) selected as OTN Verified RPM Vendor in Canada developed by MarkiTech

LocateMotion (SenSights.AI) has recently achieved OTN Verification which allows it to sell to Govt of Ontario funded entities

OTN Verification brings Sensights.AI, developed by MarkiTech to a new level of maturity and makes it more attractive to clients, end users, caregivers, investors” — Shiraz Ansari, Director Business Operations at MarkiTech”

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to be approved and verified by the Ontario government premium health agency Ontario Telemedicine Network as their remote patient monitoring (RPM) provider with focus on older adults with cognitive decline after almost 8+ months of extensive privacy, p-hipa, threat reviews, penetration testing and upgrades to requirements to ensure all mandatory requirements are achieved.

SenSights.AI is a unique seniors focused health intelligence platform that provides important details about health informatics so you can take care of other important things and potentially predict episodes like wandering, fall etc.,. The key differentiator for SenSights.AI is the ability to monitor older adults without the need for wearables (contactless or touchless monitoring). It is an easy-to-use smart service that remotely supports loved ones, family, patients, or even your business’s staff members.

OTN (Ontario Telemedicine Network) has approved and verified SenSights.AI as a platform - OTN which is now part of Ontario Health oversees health care delivery in the province and, as part of that role, is responsible for setting evidence-based standards that will enable front-line health care providers to provide secure and confidential virtual visits within their communities.

We are listed on OTN Marketplace at https://otn.ca/providers/verified-solutions/

Why should SenSights.AI or any other larger healthcare provider get OTN Verified?

The purpose of the Virtual Visits Solution standard and verification process is to ensure that virtual visit solutions meet the provincial standards, and that virtual visits between patients and providers are safe and secure, with patient privacy protected. Health Service Providers using a verified virtual visit solution will benefit through:

● Confidence in virtual care solutions that meet provincial privacy, security, interoperability, and technical requirements

● Safeguarding of patient Personal Health Information (PHI)

● Opportunities for provincial program funding

OTN covers solutions for Virtual Care for Patients & Virtual Care for Providers

Virtual care for patients can be further split into team and self managed virtual care solutions:

Team Managed Virtual Care

● eVisit See doctor virtually

● Culturally Sensitive Care in your Community

● French Language Services

● Manage your COPD (breathing better at home)

● Manage Heart Failure (Live a better life with heart failure)

● Retinal screening for Diabetics

● Get specialist advice without wait Ontario eConsult Program

● Virtual Palliative Care Program

Self Managed Virtual Care

● BounceBack: Mental Health Coaching

● Problem Gambling Support

● CANImmunize: Track Immunization Records

Virtual care solutions for providers:

● Specialist and Allied Health

● Primary Care Provider

● Ontario Health Teams and Healthcare Organizations

● Emergency Services

● Verified Virtual Visit Solutions



