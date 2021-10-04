Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of October 3NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of October 3, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* BMRA / Biomerica, Inc. (97.18)
Biomerica tops this week’s list with a score of 97.16. The company’s cost to borrow is 46.07% and 9.36% of the free float is shorted. The company has enjoyed a steady increase in share price over the last few months, climbing from a low of $3.50 / share in July to a high of 5.38 last week, before gapping up to 6.60 on Friday and then closing at 6.20. Last week the company announced a new supplier agreement with Walmart, which is the most likely reason for this gap. Based on this, it is likely that longs will continue to accumulate, putting intense pressure on shorts that fail to cover in time. At the current costs to borrow and with the price action continuing, the likelihood of margin calls will increase as will the probability of a squeeze.
* PROG / Progenity, Inc. (97.16)
Progenity is second on this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 39.17% and with 37.89% of float shorted. The company’s share price has been in steady decline for the last six months, up until last week, when the price shot up from a low of 0.86 / share to $2.20 / share, before closing at 1.78 on Friday. Recent news is that the USPTO granted a patent for a preeclampsia test.
* APOP / Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (96.04)
Third on this week’s list is Cellect Biotechnology, with a score of 96.07. The company’s borrow fee rate is 102.92% - the highest of this week’s list, and the total float shorted is 30.56, which is extremely elevated. Like the other candidates, the company had good news this week, when shareholder approval for a merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals was approved.
* ATER / Aterian, Inc. (95.84)
Aterian is fourth on this week’s list, with a borrow fee rate of 80.71% and 31.8% of free float shorted. Aterian has been on the top five list for several weeks now and is a favorite of meme-stockers and short sellers. Raw short interest has climbed from 4.38M shares in mid-July to 7.5M shares at the last reporting period, an increase of 71% in just a few weeks - indicating significant and increased interest in the company by short sellers.
* MRIN / Marin Software, Inc. (94.65)
Marin Software is back on this week’s list - this time at number five. The company’s borrow rate is elevated at 42.73% and the total free float shorted is just 9.16%, the lowest of this week’s candidates. The company announced a new revenue-sharing agreement with Google LLC that supersedes their existing agreement, which expired on September 30, which caused the share price to pop last week.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
