RE: Searsburg Route 9 Traffic Alert

Vehicle is back open at this time

 

From: Corliss, Shania via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Sunday, October 3, 2021 6:43 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Searsburg Route 9 Traffic Alert

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 9 W is closed just east of the VT Route 8 intersection in Searsburg due to a motor vehicle accident. 

 

This incident is expected to last for approximately an hour. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area as police are diverting traffic down VT Route 8.

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

 

Shania Corliss

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

 

