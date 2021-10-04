The NurseHack4Health: Building a Sustainable Nursing Workforce of the Future virtual hackathon all are invited to attend
The NurseHack4Health: Building a Sustainable Nursing Workforce of the Future virtual hackathonMARBLEHEAD, MA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourth semiannual virtual NurseHack4Health to address global nurse retention and recruitment crisis. Professor Peter I. Beurhaus, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, nurse, and healthcare economist to kick off the weekend-long event.
NurseHack4Health: Building a Sustainable Nursing Workforce of the Future is the fourth in a series of virtual global hackathons made possible through a unique collaboration between Johnson & Johnson, SONSIEL- Society of Nurse Scientists Innovators Entrepreneurs & Leaders, and Microsoft. NurseHack4Health is focused on creating innovative solutions to healthcare problems through the expertise, insights, and know-how of nurses, in partnership with other frontline health workers, corporate healthcare leaders, IT staff, startups, and investors.
This November, we welcome Professor Peter I. Buerhaus, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, nurse, and healthcare economist noted for his studies and publication on the nursing and physician workforces in the United States as this year’s keynote, taking place November 5 - 7, 2021.
“The nursing profession is at a critical point with nursing turnover reaching nearly 20% per year. We must recognize the impact this has on the nursing shortages, quality inpatient care delivery, and health system costs,” stated Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, SONSIEL President, and Co-Founder. “Now more than ever do we need to prepare and deploy new models to attract and retain our nursing workforce.”
Participants will be asked to create solutions tied to the theme, “Building a Sustainable Nursing Workforce of the Future,” which address the following focus areas tied to nurse retention and recruitment:
1. Diversity in Practice and Care.
2. Education, Upskilling, Professional Development.
3. Driving Administrative Efficiency in Nurse-led Care Delivery.
4. Open Track.
Participation in the November 5 - 7 NurseHack4Health event is free and
Registration will be open via the NurseHack4Health website at https://nursehack4health.org/ on September 20, 2021. Anyone can follow the event and efforts on social media with #NurseHack4Health and directly on: https://twitter.com/JNJNursing, https://www.facebook.com/jnjnursing/, https://www.facebook.com/sonsielnurse/.
How It Works:
Participants will create or join teams that will be mentored over the duration of the event by nursing leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers. By the end of the weekend, teams will have developed minimally viable products (MVPs) to be rapidly applied in healthcare settings. Teams will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges, including those with expertise in innovation, technology, and business, and evaluated for impact on human health, innovativeness, completeness, speed to market, and ability to scale. All final MVP solutions will be open-source intellectual property and the code will be uploaded to the GitHub software development platform so that hospitals, health systems, and community-based organizations will be able to easily access and deploy the solutions.
The NurseHack4Health: Building a Sustainable Nursing Workforce of the Future virtual hackathon is open to nurses, nursing students, retired nurses, healthcare professionals, engineers, developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and anyone else with an interest in helping to solve a problem related to the nursing workforce.
For more information, please visit www.nursehack4health.org
