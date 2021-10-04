Thought Leadership and Brand Amplification -- New Currencies for Business Success

Chuck Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International Chuck Brooks on LinkedIn

The way of doing business has changed, the new paradigm is that digital outreach, marketing, branding and thought leadership are integral to success

Platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, have now become a daily means for sharing content, building networks, and reaching targeted markets.” — Chuck Brooks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Chuck Brooks, a globally recognized expert on cybersecurity, risk management, and emerging technologies, the way of doing business has significantly changed over the last few years and the new paradigm is that digital outreach, marketing, branding and thought leadership are integral to success.Brooks notes that the Covid19 pandemic, combined economic factors, have led to the emergence of remote work and hybrid environments and different ways of doing commerce. The move away from business lunches, live events, and meetings has propelled digital platforms into becoming a main fulcrum for communications and branding. Those social platforms have especially impacted components of business development, sales, government relations, and marketing.Platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, have now become a daily means for sharing content, building networks, and reaching targeted markets. Thought leadership on meaningful topics is of timely interest to everyone and the use of subject matter experts and influencers have become a primary means for brand amplification via articles, blogs, podcasts, and online events.Chuck Brooks saw the trend digital brand amplification happening and started his firm Brooks Consulting International at the beginning of the outset of the pandemic. His focus was to help companies, new & old, large & small, to be more visible and recognized for their unique capabilities on social media platforms, especially those who have products or services in the areas of cybersecurity, homeland security, and emerging technologies. Companies were and are seeking quality and interesting content that helps enable them to be able to connect with peers and clients.Brooks notes that in the new emerging business ecosystem, it is much easier for someone to respond to a LinkedIn email while working remotely. They can view profiles on their social networks both business and personal time and see that value of responding to a particular outreach communication or meeting request. In addition, other social media aspects of digital marketing and brand amplification is that it can be very cost-effective, and repetitive. A good written message, video or graphic can have a long shelf-life and be shared widely across various social media platforms. Brooks recommends that companies explore strategies that use influencers and thought leaders who can augment company marketing and sales efforts by bringing credibility.About Brooks Consulting InternationalBrooks Consulting International is a Government Relations & Marketing firm providing Digital Branding, Strategic Partnering, Business Development and Subject Matter Expertise, Strategy, and Thought Leadership in the areas of: Cybersecurity, Homeland Security, and Security, Emerging Technologies such as Smart Cities, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Big Data, and Internet of Things, and International Government Relations, Marketing and Branding.Chuck Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International is a Technology Evangelist, Corporate Executive, Speaker, Writer, Government Relations, Business Development, and Marketing Executive. He is also a Subject Matter Expert, Advisor, and Thought Leader. His writings on cybersecurity and emerging tech have helped shape the public policy debate as he is respected in industry, in the Federal Government, academia, and on Capitol Hill. LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.” He was named as one of the world’s “10 Best Cyber Security and Technology Experts” by Best Rated, as a “Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance,” by Thomson Reuters, “Best of The Word in Security” by CISO Platform, and by IFSEC as the “#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer.” He was featured in the 2020 and 2021 Onalytica "Who's Who in Cybersecurity" – as one of the top Influencers for cybersecurity issues and in Risk management. He was also named “Best in The World in Security” by CISO Platform, one of the “Top 5 Executives to Follow on Cybersecurity” by Executive Mosaic, and as a “Top Leader in Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies” by Thinkers360. Chuck was named by Oncon in 2019 "Top Global Top 50 Marketer" by his peers across industry.Chuck also a Cybersecurity Expert for “The Network” at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, Expert for Executive Mosaic/GovCon, and a Contributor to FORBES.As a senior executive in government relations, marketing, and management, Chuck brings a unique experience from service in the public sector, academia, and industry. He serves on a variety of Advisory boards, many of them philanthropic. He served in executive roles for top public companies, including General Dynamics Mission Systems, Xerox, SRA, and Rapiscan.In media, Chuck has been a featured speaker at dozens of conferences and webinars and has published more than 200articles and blogs on cybersecurity, homeland security and technology issues. Recently, Chuck briefed the G-20 Energy Conference on operating systems cybersecurity. He has been a featured author in technology and cybersecurity blogs by IBM, AT&T, Microsoft, General Dynamics, Xerox, Cylance, Checkpoint, and a force in discussing, advocating, promoting cybersecurity issues across digital media, at events, in professional forums, and with a variety of public policy organizations.In government, Chuck has received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush Chuck was appointed to The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. He also was appointed as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America under President Reagan. He served as a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter on Capitol Hill covering security and technology issues on Capitol Hill.In academia, Chuck is Adjunct Faculty at Georgetown University's Applied Intelligence Program and graduate Cybersecurity Programs where he teaches courses on risk management, homeland security, and cybersecurity. He has an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law.###

