Chuck Brooks Voted "Cybersecurity Person of the Year"

Chuck Brooks has been named The Cyber Express Cybersecurity Person of The Year for his role in setting a standard for excellence in the field of cybersecurity.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles “Chuck” Brooks, President of Brooks Consulting International, a globally recognized thought leader and subject matter expert Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies was voted as "Cybersecurity Person of the Year" by The Cyber Express a leading publication in the information security industry.The publication noted that "We have pulled our Aces of Cyber Spades with the Top 10 Guardians of Cyber Space in 2022. These individuals are setting a standard for excellence in the field of cybersecurity. We are also proud to announce that cybersecurity leader Chuck Brooks, is The Cyber Express Cybersecurity Person of the Year 2022."Chuck is a Professor at Georgetown University’s Graduate Applied Intelligence Program and the Graduate Cybersecurity Programs. He designed and teaches his own course called "Disruptive Technologies and Organizational Management" for the University. He also has his own consulting firm, Brooks Consulting International, that specializes in strategy, strategic partnering, and branding for companies in the technology verticals.He is widely recognized for his achievements in the security field. This includes being named by LinkedIn named Chuck as one of “The Top 5 Tech People to Follow on LinkedIn.” (he has almost 97,000 followers on the platform). He was named as one of the world’s “10 Best Cyber Security and Technology Experts” by Best Rated, “Cybersecurity Person of the Year for 2022: by the Cyber Express, as a “Top 50 Global Influencer in Risk, Compliance,” by Thompson Reuters, “Best of The Word in Security” by CISO Platform, and by IFSEC and Thinkers 360 as the “#2 Global Cybersecurity Influencer.” He was featured in the 2020, 2021, and 2022 Onalytica "Who's Who in Cybersecurity" – as one of the top Influencers for cybersecurity. He was also named one of the Top 5 Executives to Follow on Cybersecurity by Executive Mosaic. He was named by Engatica as being among the most prominent Digital Futurists to watch out for in 2022 and on their list of the "World's Top 200 Business & Technology Innovators."In media, Chuck is a contributor to Skytop Media where he also has his own TV show - At The Table where he discusses security & intelligence issues of the day with other leading experts. He is also a Cybersecurity Expert for “The Network” at the Washington Post, Visiting Editor at Homeland Security Today, Expert for Executive Mosaic/GovCon, Contributor to Dark Reading, and a Contributor to FORBES. He also publishes and writes his own newsletter "Security & Tech Insights" that has almost 37,000 subscribers. He has also been a part of the inner circle CISO advisory team at CyberTheory.Chuck has been a featured speaker at dozens of conferences, events, podcasts, and webinars and has published more than 300 articles and blogs on cybersecurity, homeland security and technology issues. Recently, Chuck briefed the G-20 Energy Conference on operating systems cybersecurity. His media has appeared on AT&T, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Juniper Networks, General Dynamics, Xerox, Beyond Trust, Cylance, Checkpoint, and many other blogs.In government, Chuck received two senior Presidential appointments. Under President George W. Bush Chuck was appointed to The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as the first Legislative Director of The Science & Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security. He also was appointed as Special Assistant to the Director of Voice of America under President Reagan. He served as a top Advisor to the late Senator Arlen Specter on Capitol Hill covering security and technology issues on Capitol Hill.In industry, Chuck served in senior executive roles for General Dynamics as the Principal Market Growth Strategist for Cyber Systems, at Xerox as Vice President & Client Executive for Homeland Security, for Rapiscan and Vice President of R & D, for SRA as Vice President of Government Relations, and for Sutherland as Vice President of Marketing and Government Relations. He currently sits on several corporate and not-for-profit Boards in advisory roles.Chuck has an MA in International relations from the University of Chicago, a BA in Political Science from DePauw University, and a Certificate in International Law from The Hague Academy of International Law.

Interview with Chuck Brooks -- Top Cybersecurity Person of the Year