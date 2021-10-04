Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) Acquires Stake In Unique Rideshare Company, Sumer Technologies Inc.

Valiant Eagle Logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has acquired an equity stake in Sumer Technologies Inc. which owns Zoom2u, a unique ride-sharing company that is a direct competitor to Uber. With Uber experiencing recent difficulties, Zoom2u seeks to capture the market share that they are losing.

ZOOM2U Rideshare & Profit Sharing is the only ethical application that allows the drivers to net 100% of their ride fare, including the tip plus profit sharing to all our Zoom2U Drivers. This is the only mobile rideshare platform that allows customers to ride luxuriously while entering the chance to win cash prizes during the ride to their destination.

The ZOOM2U platform will have separate sections for our drivers (“Zoomers”) and passengers. Here are some key features that will be available to Zoomers and passengers:

ZOOM2U ZOOMER - Drivers pay a monthly membership fee to be on the platform and set their fare with our on-demand tracking system. This allows passengers to see how much the fare will be and when the drivers are active online. The Zoomers’ monthly platform fee is $99.00 per month. Once they log in on our various rideshare platforms, they then convert passengers onto the Zoom2u App... It's that simple!

On the Zoom2U platform, our Zoomers will deliver nothing less than five-star service on every ride, with open and close door service to lower the spread and risk of COVID-19. In addition, they will be abiding by the CDC PPE protocols of mask and glove-wearing on every ride for passengers that are not vaccinated.

Zoomers even have the opportunity to maximize profits by opting to lease an electric car from our authorized dealers. Through our platform allowing them of keeping 100% of revenue per ride, drivers will be able to pay off their brand new electric car quickly.

ZOOM2U PASSENGER - As a passenger in one of our Zoom2U vehicles, the customer will pay the Zoomer’s $2.95- $4.95* service fee per ride, which will be included in your total fare. Unlike any other rideshare, the customer automatically enters for a chance to win cash rewards and prizes when riding on the Zoom2U App. Our referral program for our loyal passengers offers $20.00 for every new passenger that signs up through their very own personal referral code link. Customers will also experience nothing less than a five-star service with open and closed-door hospitality provided by our Black Label selected drivers on every ride.

Xavier Mitchell, Valiant Eagle’s CEO, states, “This is another move to increase shareholder value and at the same time offers the company a piece of an industry that is booming. Valiant Eagle’s President, Leon “RoccStar” Youngblood Jr. will bring celebrity power to this Company to facilitate deep market penetration. We look forward to sharing further details on this incredible opportunity as they become available.”

For more information on Zoom2u, its app, and to apply as a Zoomer, please visit https://www.zoom2uglobal.com.

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports, and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations, and government have created a huge platform that enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

The need for viewers to engage online and broadcast content for entertainment has proven and is still proving to be highly demanded by both individuals and groups.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. continues to be the handy solution, with access to set tools that allow viewers to get tuned in on topics such as Music, Sports, and Entertainment in the most convenient and efficient way.

Valiant Eagle

Website: www.valianteagle.net

Twitter: @valianteagleinc

Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

