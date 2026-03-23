Valiant Eagle Inc.(OTCID: PSRU) Completes Acquisition of ValuAI,Expanding Its Position in AI‑Driven Financial Technology

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Valiant Eagle (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

We are going to push it into the market, integrate it into our ecosystem, and build around it. This is a cornerstone asset for PSRU” — Dr. Xavier Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTCID:PSRU) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of ValuAI, a full‑stack artificial intelligence platform designed for automated business valuation and financial analysis. The asset was acquired from Carson Company LLC, a Florida limited liability company.

The transaction provides Valiant Eagle with full ownership of the ValuAI technology suite, including software repositories, AI models, valuation engines, datasets, infrastructure, and associated intellectual property. The platform was developed to deliver structured, data‑driven valuation outputs for entrepreneurs, investors, and financial professionals.

“ValuAI is a mature platform with immediate applicability across multiple financial workflows,” said Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. “This acquisition strengthens our technology portfolio and positions us to accelerate our entry into AI‑enabled financial intelligence.”

About the Seller

Carson Company LLC, led by Managing Member Billy Carson, developed ValuAI as a proprietary valuation engine prior to its sale. Carson is known for his work in media and technology through 4BiddenKnowledge Inc. and 4BiddenKnowledge TV.

Scope of Assets Transferred

Under the terms of the agreement, Valiant Eagle has acquired:

• Complete software repositories and version history

• Cloud infrastructure, hosting environments, and deployment systems

• AI models, training data, and valuation logic

• Technical documentation, architecture files, and system configurations

• Domains, branding assets, and related intellectual property

• A 30‑day transition and knowledge‑transfer period



This transaction represents a full transfer of ownership rather than a licensing arrangement.

Strategic Direction

Valiant Eagle intends to integrate ValuAI into its broader technology initiatives and expand the platform’s commercial footprint. Planned areas of development include:

• SaaS access for founders, investors, and financial professionals

• API‑based valuation tools for third‑party platforms

• Enterprise and white‑label solutions

• Internal use to support corporate development and due‑diligence activities



“ValuAI gives us a scalable foundation for future product development and potential partnerships,” Mitchell added. “We expect it to play a meaningful role in our long‑term growth strategy.”

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Commercialization Plan

Valiant Eagle plans to pursue multiple revenue channels, including:

• Subscription‑based SaaS offerings

• API licensing for fintech and marketplace integrations

• Enterprise and white‑label deployments

• Data‑driven valuation insights and analytics



The platform’s architecture supports high‑volume usage and efficient scaling.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Valiant Eagle:

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology.

Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

With the technological infrastructure, individuals, organizations and government have created a huge platform which enables effective communication. As such, Valiant Eagle, Inc. features content on iPhone, Android phones, Tablets, and Computers. Evidently, traditional TV viewership will gradually decline due to the evolving media landscape. From statistical evidence, 2017 is the first year that the usage of digital video supersedes that of traditional TV. The replacing medium is smartphone and tablet devices, providing the audience with a truly discrete and satisfactory experience while downloading or streaming video.

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