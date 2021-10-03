HanaGold – A Pioneer for Vietnam’s Jewelry Industry Innovation
Vietnam is the largest gold market in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 markets in the world.”NORCROSS, GEORGIA, USA, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reported in a recent study, Vietnam is the largest gold market in Southeast Asia and among the top 10 markets in the world. However, this sector continues to develop in the traditional business model. In this situation, in 2021, Hana Jewelry LLC was established with the desire to start an innovative business in the field of jewelry. Recognizing the impressive impacts of technological revolution, HanaGold seized the opportunity to create an ecosystem with a variety of appealing products and services, especially the 4.0 Jewelry Store and HanaGold token.
Fractional gold trading platform
Many Vietnamese people are fond of purchasing gold for personal use, savings, and as an investment product. Correspondingly, HanaGold offers solutions to help everyone who wishes to own gold by dividing gold value into micro-units. The 4.0 Jewelry Store platform connects jewelers and gold buyers, allowing customers to select models, purchase and accumulate gold online based on product value, and pick up the product at affiliated jewelry systems nationwide. In the near future, HanaGold will deploy its own mobile application, which provides optimal features for users such as buying, converting, accumulating, etc. Thanks to this initiative, the customers’ concerns on financial resources or gold preservation are resolved.
Starting a jewelry business with low capital
As gold consumption increases, many want to open a gold store but they do not know where to start. HanaGold offers opportunities to those who wish to own a jewelry store with a startup capital of approximately VND 500 million. Accordingly, HanaGold will transfer the business operating process under the form of franchise. HanaGold assists the store owners from setting up to marketing and providing strategic plans for the store development. With the enthusiastic support from the HanaGold team, investors having no experience in this field can be confident to participate and develop their business.
NFT jewelry collections
HanaGold has taken a remarkable step forward when issuing the HanaGold token (HNG) which represents the project's values on the digital asset platform. Holding HNG, investors enjoy several benefits from HanaGold’s product and service policies, including priority in customer care, incentives for VIP members, jewelry processing fee reduction, and preferential rates for opening franchised showrooms, etc. The launch of HNG token is also an outstanding achievement in the Vietnamese jewelry market as it attracts digital asset investors, rather than traditional ones only, to participate in this sector. Especially, HanaGold is going to launch NFT jewelry collections to keep up with the NFT trend currently booming on the market. These NFTs will be protected worldwide by a smart contract address and unique private key. Applying blockchain technology, the NFTs not only captures the design but also the value of jewelry for a long time. Furthermore, these NFTs can be auctioned and displayed at the HanaGold gallery.
HanaGold constantly makes efforts to achieve the mission of becoming a bridge for domestic and foreign investors to have the opportunity to invest in the jewelry industry. With enthusiasm and creativity as well as a highly qualified and experienced team, HanaGold commits to perfect its ecosystem as planned in the roadmap with the orientation to become a national gold brand in 2025.
About HanaGold
Hana Jewelry LLC is a Georgia-based company established in 2020. It is an innovative start-up enterprise in the field of gold, silver, and gemstone. The company applies 4.0 technology in business with a pioneering project called HanaGold. Being potential in the 4.0 technology era along with the need to use and invest in gold, HanaGold quickly flashed the opportunity to develop the gold industry in Vietnam according to an improved model compared to the traditional one, creating a breakthrough for gold business in Vietnam.
