Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative signature event set for Friday, October 29, from 8:30 to 3:30

Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative

Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative signature event brings the issue of climate change front and center with impressive virtual summit

This conference is for citizens, municipal leaders, planners, clean energy advocates, youth and faith community activists and anyone wishing to better understand the issues and how to take action.” — Fran Schofield, founding member, Board of Directors, Climate Collaborative

YARMOUTH PORT, MA, USA, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative (www.capecodclimate.org) brings the issue of climate change front and center with an impressive virtual conference on October 29, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

NET ZERO 2021 (NZ‐21) | Powering Change at the Grassroots Level: Our Roadmap to a Clean Energy Future” is the Climate Collaborative’s fourth annual and second virtual conference. The website, https://netzero21.vfairs.com/, details the agenda and activities of the day. The event is offered free of charge to participants due to the generosity of its sponsors.

The NZ‐21 conference will focus on Massachusetts’ groundbreaking new state climate law — “An Act Creating a Next Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy” — which represents the most significant update to climate policy in the Commonwealth since the landmark Global Warming Solutions Act of 2008. The virtual event convenes federal, state, regional, and local leaders, businesses, policy makers, scientists, clean energy providers, and advocates to discuss exciting new federal, state, and regional legislation and initiatives, and offer a roadmap for communities, organizations, and individuals to undertake actions to advance the journey to net zero for the Cape & Islands region and beyond.

Fran Schofield, a founding member of the Climate Collaborative’s board of directors and event co-chair, said, “We are at a critical intersection in our history where the increasing urgency of the climate crisis has converged with the emergence of exciting new energy policies and programs. This conference is for citizens, municipal leaders, planners, clean energy advocates, youth and faith community activists and virtually anyone wishing to better understand the issues and how to take action.”

Event co-chair Janet Williams added, “The remarkable generosity of our many sponsors has enabled us to offer this event free of charge and whose support illustrates the depth and breadth of concern and sense of urgency for addressing the climate crisis.” Major sponsors include Presenting Sponsor Cape Light Compact, Diamond Sponsor Cape Cod 5, and Platinum Sponsors Cape Air, Solect Energy, and Vineyard Wind; other underwriters include leading education, transportation, health care, and built environment organizations.

This multi‐faceted program has been developed to provide diverse content including live and pre‐recorded sessions, social networking opportunities, breakout Q&A sessions, and virtual tradeshow opportunities. NZ‐21 is organized around the new state climate law’s four pillars:

1. End Use Energy

2. Energy Efficiency & Flexibility

3. Decarbonizing Energy Supply

4. Carbon Sequestration

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative is a consortium of environmental, energy, government, business, education, faith community, and activist organizations whose mission is to help the Cape & Islands reach carbon neutrality or “net zero” by enhancing communication, collaboration, and action among entities committed to mitigating the climate crisis. The Net Zero conference is the Climate Collaborative’s signature event, the fourth in a series of annual conferences and its second virtual conference. Last year’s virtual event drew more than 650 participants from across the region and the country. To learn more about the organization, please visit www.capecodclimate.org.