New Haven Barracks / DUI (Drugs) / Negligent Operation / LSA

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B502443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/03/2021, 0044 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI (Drugs)

-Negligent Operation

-Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Juvenile #1 (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of juveniles) AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/03/2021 at 0044 hours, the Vermont State Police received the report of a single motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury. No injuries were reported. Troopers identified the operator as Juvenile #1 (17) of Brandon, VT.

Upon investigation, it was discovered the vehicle was traveling south bound on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury when it left the roadway, struck a mailbox, and came to rest in a ditch after striking a tree. Further investigation revealed Juvenile #1 had left the scene of the crash. Troopers subsequently located Juvenile #1 on U.S. Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury.

While speaking with Juvenile #1, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Juvenile #1 was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs), Negligent Operation, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Juvenile #1 was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.