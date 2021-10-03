Grand Mercure opens in Khao Lak, Thailand
The 195-room Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak is reminiscent of a traditional Thai riverside village.BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located on a secret stretch of Thailand’s Andaman Coast in the province of Phang Nga, the newly-opened Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers travellers a unique and tranquil beach getaway experience.
Taking inspiration from the traditional riverside villages of Thailand, a canal flows throughout the resort connecting guestrooms and shared areas, whilst the leafy palm trees and lush garden provide a tropical and tranquil atmosphere.
The authentic beauty of southern Thai culture is captured through the resort’s interior design. Each of the 195 guestrooms and suites at Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak feature private terraces overlooking spectacular views of the canal, swimming pool, and tropical gardens. The resort offers a wide variety of room configurations.
“Around the world, Grand Mercure revisits the singularity of each destination with a fresh cultural perspective. We’re really pleased to be strengthening our presence in Southern Thailand with this beautiful new address that is deeply rooted to Thai culture through its design, dining and experiential offerings. Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak will appeal to travellers looking for an authentic experience that captures the spirit and culture of the Phang Nga province which also encourages exploration”, said Garth Simmons, Chief Executive Officer of Accor, Southeast Asia, Japan & South Korea.
The all-day dining restaurant, Patio, features a range of Asian and international dishes with live cooking stations, while the beachfront restaurant, Green Mango, offers diners a choice of authentic Southern Thai cuisine using recipes passed on through the generations. The signature dishes are served in "Pinto" or the tiffin box, which is inspired by the traditional Thai way of life, where locals would pack their home-cooked recipes in a pinto for making merit at the temple before relishing food together with family and friends while enjoying good conversation. The Soak Pool Bar is an ideal place to unwind and mingle while sampling a variety of delicious beverages and light snacks.
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak will cater to a wide variety of guest needs. The resort features two swimming pools with garden and ocean views. Families with younger children can enjoy a range of activities at the Kids Corner or opt for a swim in the kids’ pool. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy a refreshing workout while guests looking for complete rejuvenation can unwind in a range of body and facial treatments at Pran Spa. Through the healing power of results-oriented techniques and locally produced natural ingredients, the treatments thoughtfully cater to the needs of each guest. Some signature wellbeing massage offerings include Energy Recharge, an aromatherapy massage with warm Himalayan Salt compress that helps relieve fatigue, while the energizing aroma of grapefruit, ginger and clove will help easing respiratory problems.
For travellers ‘working from home’ or by the beach, the resort is equipped with a Business Corner offering computers, printing and other business services. Meetings, private parties and corporate events can be catered for at the resort’s 260 square metre meeting room, which can accommodate up to 100 guests.
“Khao Lak is one of Thailand's most tranquil destinations and our team are incredibly excited to finally open our doors. Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak offers a fresh cultural perspective that encourages guests to immerse themselves in Southern Thai culture. The resort’s unique dining, recreational and wellness offerings have been tailored to celebrate the local way of life, whilst offering a sophisticated experience through authentic design and multi-sensory experiences. The resort is the perfect springboard to explore the pristine Andaman coastline and we are extremely excited to welcome guests to experience our interpretation of the vibrant culture for which Thailand is renowned,” said Thomas Reupke, General Manager of Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak.
The coastal town of Khao Lak is renowned for its perfect beaches and untouched tropical nature, less than a two hour drive from Phuket international airport. Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak is located close to adventurous attractions, such as Bang Niang Market, Elephant Rehabilitation and Retirement Home, Takua Pa Old Town, Ton Chong Fah Waterfall, Khao Lak Lam Ru National Park, and Elephant Fly Zipline. The world-renowned scuba diving and snorkelling hotspots of the Similan Islands are just 1.5 hours away by speedboat.
For reservations or general enquiries, please email hb130-re@accor.com, or contact +66 (0) 76 490 998.
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak is located at 71 Moo7, Bang Muang District, Takuapa Sub-district, Phang Nga, 82190 Thailand.
For more information, please visit www.grandmercurekhaolakbangsak.com
