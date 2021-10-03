Local Austin Bootcamp Announces Free Saturday Workouts
BBBrown Fitness announces free Saturday workouts open to the Austin community every Saturday at 9am at Mueller Lake Park.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Brooklyn” Brian Brown, the owner of BBBrown Fitness, is pleased to announce free Saturday workouts at 9am for the Austin community. The outdoor fitness bootcamps are located at Mueller Lake Park, at the field near the Browning Hangar.
The owner had this to say, “B3 offers high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in comfortable, outdoor group settings in Austin. Each 60 minute session is designed to improve cardiovascular health, increase strength, and burn fat in a short period of time. It’s the perfect workout for busy individuals."
To participate in the Saturday workout all you’ll need to bring is a yoga mat, a water bottle, comfortable workout clothes and a smile! The group workouts have become a popular way for neighbors to meet each other. The workouts are designed for all fitness levels, including novice first time HIIT participants.
The convenient north east location and flexible schedule make it easy for members to consistently work out during the week, achieve their fitness goals, and feel great doing it. The community finds that B3 is unlike any other group workout because it feels more like family than a competitive gym. The high interval intensity training is a great workout especially during fall days in Austin because the weather is perfect.
The concept of boot camp workouts started with the idea that a military fitness regime was a great way to condition the body, increase metabolism and burn calories. As bootcamps have become more popular the focus has changed from strict military style exercise into a more unique fun exercise practice that builds community.
The entire community is invited. There is no need to RSVP if you plan to attend the free boot camp Austin. The complementary workouts will continue throughout the fall.
Media Contact
Company Name: BBBrown Fitness
Contact Person: Brian Brown
Email: Kolbylankford9282@gmail.com
Phone: (512) 277-4222
Address: 4209 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78722
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/pETp9un8v2eUz2Gw9
City: Austin
State: TX 78722
Country: United States
Website: https://www.bbbrownfitness.com
