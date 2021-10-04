Far Out Toys orders Season 2 of The GLO Show; announces that Target will carry the fashion dolls in stores in Q1 2022.

The GLO Show cast includes Rachel Brockman, Sicily Rose, Dai Time, Makenna Kelly, Paige Taylor and Madi Filipowicz GLO-UP GIRLS will be available in stores at Target starting Q1 2022

The GLO Show is getting a Season 2! The hit YouTube series features teen influencers who accept Glo-Up challenges that encourage girl empowerment.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Far Out Toys announced today that U.S. consumers will soon be able to find GLO-UP GIRLS in stores nationwide for the first time. The fashion doll line, which has been available in the UK, Ireland and Scandinavian countries since August, will be landing at brick & mortar stores in the U.S. starting early next year.

Target will be the first mass U.S. retailer to include GLO-UP GIRLS in its aisles starting Q1, and will carry all six doll styles for the first time. The news comes after a limited selection of styles sold through within weeks as part of a presale on Target.com. Additional brick & mortar partners and global territories for 2022 will be announced later this Fall.

Two new characters in the GLO-UP Girls line will be available for the first time as part of the Spring retail program: Alex, a tech-savvy personality who loves athleisure styles, and Rose, recognized by her red hair and organic inspired fashions. These dolls are represented in the brand’s hit YouTube series The GLO Show by celebrity influencers Rachel Brockman (17) and Makenna Kelly – aka “Life with Mak” (15), respectively.

“I can’t wait for all my fans to finally get their hands on Rose,” said Kelly. “She represents the importance of self-care, she loves animals and the environment, and she’s very optimistic.”

“Being a Glo-Up Girl is about feeling empowered to achieve your goals,” said Brockman. “That’s what I love about Alex – she has big plans for her life and isn’t afraid to go after them.”

In entertainment news, Far Out Toys also revealed that it will order new episodes of the The GLO Show. Produced by Far Out Studios in association with ZStar Digital (a subsidiary of ConnectHER Media Group) the reality TV style series features six real-life teen social media celebrities accepting Glo-Up challenges that encourage empowerment and self-expression. The show’s mantra #ShowYourGLO has amassed millions of views since the series’ inception. In addition to Kelly and Brockman, Season 1’s cast included Dai Time, Sicily Rose, Madi Filipowicz, Paige Taylor, and TikTok heartthrobs Cole Allison and Enzo Torres.

“The fans have spoken, and they want more dolls and more content” said Sarah Baskin, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Far Out Toys. “We’re thrilled that GLO-UP Girls is resonating with tween girls, and inspiring kids everywhere to be self-confident and empowered individuals.”

New content for The GLO Show will include behind-the-scenes specials and original music videos, followed by a full slate of Season 2 episodes to premier in Q1 of 2022 on YouTube. Fans can also follow the GLO-UP GIRLS’ social channels on Instagram and TikTok @gloupgirlstv.

About GLO-UP Girls

The GLO-Up Girls fashion doll line builds on the massive cultural phenomenon of #GlowUp – a hashtag with more than 30 billion video views on TikTok. The dolls feature elevated styling and offer the full “Glo-Up” experience including spa, nails, hair, makeup and fashion choices. Each doll comes in stylish pajamas and more than 25 surprises to give your doll a total Glo-Up. In addition, each doll comes with a real beauty mask for the girl! Six different characters are included in Series 1, with a retail price of approximately $19.99 USD each. Learn more at www.gloupgirls.tv.

About Far Out Toys

Far Out Toys Inc. is one of the fastest growing companies in the toy industry, with deep expertise and extensive relationships in the global toy marketplace. The company works with top inventors, global distributors, IP holders and mass retailers, and boasts vertical manufacturing operations and best-in-class, in-house marketing and sales capabilities. Since 2017, Far Out Toys has launched original and licensed toy brands across multiple categories: including vehicles, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys, preschool and fashion dolls. The company's creative production operation, Far Out Studios, produces a wide range of kid-targeted content including The GLO Show. For more information, visit www.farouttoysinc.com.

About ConnectHER Media Group

With over 15 years in the digital media industry, ConnectHER Media Group is uniquely positioned across multiple industry verticals which include Gen Z, Gen Alpha, Travel & Lifestyle. They are experts in creating collaborative opportunities between Brands and Influencers. ConnectHER Media's digital marketing specialty lies in the areas of Social Media Marketing, Publicity, Gen Z & Gen Alpha Programming, Influencer Marketing, Branded Events and Influencer Travel. With solid partnerships across various industries, ConnectHER Media positions its clients in unique marketing and branding opportunities.

