Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half Staff In Honor Of Fallen Firefighters

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 3, in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

“Arizona is grateful for the bravery, selflessness and dedicated service of our firefighters,” said Governor Ducey. “When peril arises, they’re the ones we call. They run right into the danger and do whatever it takes to protect others — and they do so without hesitation. The Yarnell 19, the firefighters who responded to the September 11 attacks, all firefighters who put on the uniform every morning and make the safety of others their top priority — they’re heroes through and through. Some of these heroes never make it back home, making the ultimate sacrifice to keep others safe. Arizona will always remember their courage, and our prayers are with their loved ones. We also pray for the firefighters who continue to protect our communities every day, and we wish them safety and strength in all they do.”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Governor Ducey last month met with firefighters who responded to the attacks to hear their stories and thank them for their service.

###