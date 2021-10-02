Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic                            

STATION: Middlesex                   

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/01/21 at 1834hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Eric Riggs                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Main St. in Waterbury. Further investigation indicated that Eric Riggs had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours     

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Armin Nukic

Vermont State Police

Troop A-Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648

 

