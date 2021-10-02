Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A303878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/01/21 at 1834hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Eric Riggs
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Main St. in Waterbury. Further investigation indicated that Eric Riggs had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
