Middlesex Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Armin Nukic

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/01/21 at 1834hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St. Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Eric Riggs

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a report of a family disturbance at a residence on Main St. in Waterbury. Further investigation indicated that Eric Riggs had acted in a disorderly manner in a public place. Eric was issued a citation for Disorderly Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/21 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

