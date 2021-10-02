Middlesex- Lewd Acts
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303891
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/02/2021 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Stowe Street Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Lewd acts
ACCUSED: John Clayton
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/02/2021 Troopers were notified of a male who was masturbating in the
stairwell of 19 Stowe Street in Waterbury, Vermont. A brief investigation
revealed John Clayton had engaged in open and gross lewd behavior in a public
area and was visible from Stowe Street. Clayton was issued a citation to appear
in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/18/2021 at 0830
hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.