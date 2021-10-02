Submit Release
Middlesex- Lewd Acts

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A303891

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2021 1350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 19 Stowe Street Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd acts

ACCUSED: John Clayton                                                

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/02/2021 Troopers were notified of a male who was masturbating in the

stairwell of 19 Stowe Street in Waterbury, Vermont.  A brief investigation

revealed John Clayton had engaged in open and gross lewd behavior in a public

area and was visible from Stowe Street.  Clayton was issued a citation to appear

in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/18/2021 at 0830

hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 0830 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA      

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

