Some Tech Companies are Demonstrating the Value of Diversity

An image of Arizona State University's and World's Best Connectors' Logos

Arizona State University is the Presenting Sponsor for the World's Best Connectors' Annual Conference-Diversifying Tech Leadership-on October 28, 2021.

Bitwise Logo

Bitwise Industries is the corporate winner of the 2021 Is Diversity Your Competitive Edge? contest.

Compliance Testing

Compliance Testing won the 2021 Small Business "Is Business Your Competitive Edge? contest.

The World's Best Connectors has announced the winners--Bitwise and Compliance Testing--of its "Is Diversity Your Competitive Edge?" contest.

While there are tech contests for best robot or best gamer, we should also be rewarding companies who attract, mentor, and retain the best talent, regardless of race, gender, sex, or physical ability.”
— Denise Meridith
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, October 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology is one of the driving forces behind the great population migration to the Southwest. Many tech companies are coming to take advantage of low taxes, while all business people have discovered that they can run their businesses remotely while sitting next to a pool in a place where the sun shines all the time. But what happens when one of the least diverse industries meets a soon-to-be minority-majority population? The World’s Best Connectors, (www.thewbcs.com, a virtual community of C-suite executives) in partnership with Arizona State University (the #1 Most Innovative University seven years in a row) are gathering tech CEOs and business owners at the Diversifying Tech Leadership Conference Presented by Arizona State University on October 28, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona, to make that encounter profitable for all parties.

This technology conference will focus on people instead of products. Despite 20 years of programs like S.T.E.M. and editorial pronouncements of support for social, economic, and criminal justice equity after the George Floyd murder, African-Americans still comprise less than seven percent of tech jobs, and women make up less than 27%, dropping 2% in 2020. Instead of just talking about the problem, this conference will help attendees identify the ongoing barriers to inclusion at management levels; learn what works and what doesn’t from fellow CEOs, and gain access to resources, references, and referrals they can apply immediately in their workplaces.

“While there are tech contests for the best robot or rewards for the best gamer,” says Denise Meridith, CEO of the World’s Best Connectors, “We should also be rewarding companies who attract, mentor, and retain the best talent, regardless of race, gender, sex or physical ability, in the industry.”

So, WBC has hosted a competition prior to the conference, called “Is Diversity Your Competitive Edge?” to recognize tech companies, who are as innovative in recruiting and developing diverse executives and professionals, as they are in developing new products and services. The judges included Dr. Neal Lester, Alejandro Crawford, Delmar Johnson, Jack McCauley, Alex Muir, Gerran Bettison-Clark, and Brad Bonomo.

The winner in the small business category is Compliance Testing in Mesa, Arizona, which has been testing and certifying projects for 50 years. CT’s Founder and CEO is Michael Schafer.

One quote from Compliance Testing’s (https://Compliancetesting.com) nomination was “CT's commitment to valuing diversity is to continue to exemplify the value generated from diversity. We not only want to provide a culture that allows people to be objectively evaluated based upon their unique performance, character & contributions; We also want to help show other Arizona organizations how & why this benefits us.”

The winner in the corporate category is Bitwise Industries (https://bitwiseindustries.com), which, since 2013, has used technology consulting, development of real estate, and workforce training to empower diverse people. Inclusion is the core of Bitwise’s culture, mission, and success. Its CEO is Irma Olguin Jr.

In its application, Bitwise said: “The company itself is designed to be a tool in which those who are underrepresented and/or excluded have a pathway into the tech industry, which has traditionally been exclusionary. Bitwise continues working toward creating a workforce that is representative of the communities they serve.”

These companies will be lauded for their efforts and success during a luncheon as part of the Diversifying Tech Leadership Conference Presented by Arizona State University. Susan Casper, co-host of ABC15’s Sonoran Living, and sponsor Charlene Ignacio, of CMO Guru, will help recognize the winners. Tech and other business leaders are invited to register for the conference and luncheon at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diversifying-tech-leadership-presented-by-asu-tickets-159274880455

“Those tech companies, who want to attain or maintain profitability in the decades ahead, will need the representation of their communities at all levels of the organization,” says Meridith, “Because, ultimately, Diversity=Dollars.”

Denise Meridith
World's Best Connectors LLC
+1 602-763-9900
email us here

Denise Meridith & the DTL Video

You just read:

Some Tech Companies are Demonstrating the Value of Diversity

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Denise Meridith
World's Best Connectors LLC
+1 602-763-9900
Company/Organization
The World's Best Connectors LLC
2390 E Camelback Rd #130
Phoenix, Arizona, 85016
United States
+1 602-763-9900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The World's Best Connectors LLC is a virtual community for C-Suite executives. The WBCs help other CEOs enhance their connections with their families, employees, clients, government and the media. The WBCs office is at 2390 E Camelback Rd, Ste #130, Phoenix, AZ 85016. CEO Denise Meridith, with a BS from Cornell University and MPA from the university of Southern California. In addition to WBC, Meridith has been CEO of Denise Meridith Consultants Inc, a public and community relations firm, for 19 years. She is uniquely experienced in government, private enterprise, academia and non-profits. Meridith has been a freelance journalist for the past 25 years, writing over 1000 articles on business for newspapers and magazines, and teaching marketing and business for years at Cornell and Arizona State University. She has aspent many years in the hospitality, sports and entertainment sectors.

The World's Best Connectors.

More From This Author
Some Tech Companies are Demonstrating the Value of Diversity
Tech Companies will Convene in Arizona to Tackle Diversity Issues
Succession Workshop Will Help Family-Run Businesses Secure Their Legacies
View All Stories From This Author