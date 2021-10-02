Bixea Coin Join world's first Multi Use & Multi Rewards Utility Token
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crypto Token industry is witnessing a novel investment opportunity every day. A new platform, BIXEA with its unique investment strategy is now ready to serve investors in a revolutionary way. BIXEA , is home to a loving little puppy and is ready to steal the heart of every crypto lover. Based on the user's recent trade analysis, every hour the smart BIXEA will send holders the token having maximum value as rewards. This creates a potential for faster growth on every reflection.
The team of Bixea dubs it as World's First Multi Rewards Token, Where an investor can get the highest value of Coin at that time from a long list of coins including Shiba and BitTorrent Token.
BIXEA has been designed to reward long-term holders. For us, the community is first and foremost.
BIXEA october sale will begin on october 2 on Bixea.com. Its token $BIXC is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. The holders of BIXEA will earn more cryptocurrencies that are automatically sent to their wallets by simply holding BIXEA tokens in their wallets.
Having an initial supply of 49,000,00,00 Tokens, and liquidity fixed for a year, the platform sends 10% of each transaction as rewards to reflect every hour. They add 5% of each transaction to the liquidity for stabilizing the price and use 5% for buyback and heavy marketing. The majority of LP tokens are locked & some are burned to prevent inflation.
They have already started the giveaway which already has more than 5000 entries. With an active community of more than 1K users on their official telegram channel, the team actively provides updates on new promotions, giveaways, and answers investor's queries in a timely manner.
It is the hard work of their dedicated team that the platform is now trending on Google.
With its unique Multi Rewards Token program, referral program, and dedication to serving, the Crypto Company is committed to providing a secure, and healthy investment platform to its investors and is hoping that investors will love the project and support for its long term development, which is designed in a way to provide increased profits to all the $Bixea holders as the platform matures.
Apart from all the above, BIXEA Team further confirmed that BIXEA will be working on different platforms to ensure financial freedom to all investors, ease of transactions, better living conditions for humanity, and multiple employment opportunities across the world.
Bixea further confirmed that right from day one, Bixea Coin bixea can be used to make instant payments for day to day services like Mobile Recharge, Postpaid Bills, DTH Recharge, Data Card Recharge, Gas Bills, Water Bills, Electric Bill, Bill Payments, Bus Ticket, Flight Ticket, Hotel Booking, Rail Ticket Booking, UPI Payments, QR Code Payment, Voucher Payments.
As the journey moves on, we will be adding vital services and products to our list.
Website-www.bixea.com
Email-support@bixea.com
The BIXEA team invites everyone to participate in the giveaway and gain huge profits in the long run
