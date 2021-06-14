FIBIDO Announces Official Launch of its Platform with 1000XForex & Crypto Leverage
FIBIDO Announces Official Launch of its Platform with 1000XForex & Crypto Leverage TradingMUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIBIDO, a new 5th generation Forex & Crypto Trading platform bringing the most powerful toolset for traders on the market, announces their official launch.
The platform has already generated significant levels of interest from cryptocurrency & Forex community because of a large discrepancy between what the traders want and what they get from other trading platforms in terms of functionality and advanced features.
Over 5000 eager new users have joined the platform's waitlist in anticipation of accessing the platforms leverage trading functionality.
At launch, Fibido will offer an impressive suite of features such as:
● 1000x Leverage
Fibido offers margin trading with up to 1000x leverage for all available digital assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple Forex and Metals and others, meaning a user can multiply their earnings by up to 1000 times their original investment. To explain this simply: a $100 position with 1000x leverage becomes as powerful and as profitable as a $10,0000 position. So if the market positively turned just 1%, a trader would double their $100 position instantly (with 1% of $10,000 being $100).
● Short Selling
To short sell a crypto-asset (or to 'go short') is to open a position that profits from the asset's price declining. Apart from a standard trade (purchase), Fibido platform allows you to open a position that will increase in value as the cryptocurrency decreases in price.
● Advanced Order Types
FIBIDO offers several advanced order types, including stop-loss orders, limit orders, OCO orders (one-cancels-the-other), market and protection orders. This allows traders to pre-determine their entry and exit points, taking into consideration how much they are willing and able to risk/afford to lose, to ensure the highest level of reward.
● Customizable User Interface
FIBIDO was designed to suit the needs of all traders, despite their level of experience. This is made possible by enabling individualized customization of the user interface, with various options to make the experience as simple or as advanced as the user prefers. With features such as multi-monitor support, sophisticated charting technology, drawing tools, FIBIDO has something to offer for all traders.
Most importantly, FIBIDO employs the best and most advanced security practices available in the industry today. Client funds are protected with cold storage wallets, DDOS protection, withdrawal address whitelisting, two-factor-authentication, cryptographic password hashing and other security features, which have already been implemented, and will be effective from day one.
It is free and requires personal information (KYC) to set up an account and start trading on FIBIDO. The entire process of signing up takes less than one minute, and there is no limit to how much you can deposit or withdraw.
FIBIDO's officials shared their excitement about the buzz surrounding the platform's launch:
"We have worked tirelessly to achieve our goal of providing the advanced trading tools, and 1000x leverage on major crypto & Forex assets to all our users. The community has been eagerly anticipating the platform's launch, so it brings us great pleasure to announce that the platform is ready to go live on JUNE 15th as we originally planned."
About FIBIDO
FIBIDO is a fintech company established in 2021 which offers a crypto & Forex trading infrastructure with 1000x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple crypto & FX exchanges. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone. The platform was built on the lessons learned by equity and forex market portfolio managers and decades of testing other exchange products. FIBIDO addresses problems like low liquidity, inability to earn from falling markets, unexpected down-times, long KYC approvals, high trading fees, limited order types, and poor UI.
For more information about FIBIDO, please visit https://FIBIDO.IO
