The LA Superior Court is one of at least 89 courts across the nation that have turned to online dispute resolution in recent years with the dual goals of strengthening access to justice for litigants and more efficiently processing cases.
You just read:
Online dispute resolution promises to increase access to justice, but challenges remain
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.