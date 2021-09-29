2021-09-29 10:50:42.0 $100,000 Top Prize Won on "Money Match" Scratchers Ticket

2021-09-29 10:50:42.0

The first $100,000 top prize has been claimed on a Missouri Lottery “Money Match” Scratchers ticket. “Money Match” is a $5 game with more than $9.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $100,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Midwest Petroleum, 4403 Lemay Ferry Road in St. Louis, and it was claimed in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Sept. 9 by a local resident.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.