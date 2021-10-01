Northbound I-75 ramp to LaPlaisance Road bridge in Monroe County closed for rebuilding
COUNTY: Monroe
HIGHWAY: I-75
CLOSEST CITY: Monroe
START DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the northbound I-75 ramp to the LaPlaisance Road bridge for rebuilding in Monroe.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The I-75 ramp to the LaPlaisance Road bridge will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.