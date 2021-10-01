Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,015 in the last 365 days.

Northbound I-75 ramp to LaPlaisance Road bridge in Monroe County closed for rebuilding

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Monroe

HIGHWAY:                                    I-75

CLOSEST CITY:                  Monroe

START DATE:      6 a.m.        Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:   6 a.m.     Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing the northbound I-75 ramp to the LaPlaisance Road bridge for rebuilding in Monroe.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The I-75 ramp to the LaPlaisance Road bridge will be closed for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-75, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.  

You just read:

Northbound I-75 ramp to LaPlaisance Road bridge in Monroe County closed for rebuilding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.