"If a company can have a mission other than simple survival, ours is

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Jewelry Design Company, Holly Yashi, Celebrates its 40th Anniversary

“If a company can have a mission other than simple survival, ours is to resist the current direction the market is taking and suggest another way, where good design isn’t something disposable, and you can take pride in something you bought twenty years ago,” says Paul Lubitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Holly Yashi. “We have a story around every piece of jewelry we make, every joint we weld, and color we choose.”

Holly Yashi was established in a one car garage in 1981 in Arcata, California. To this day the jewelry is still handcrafted in Arcata along California's Redwood Coast but has moved from the garage to a 15000 sq ft studio. Throughout this time Holly Yashi has built a loyal following of customers from around the world.

“We’ve come a long way from those garage days…While our northern California design studio is now fifteen thousand square feet we still honor the craft of jewelry making, hand crafting our jewelry in small batches, preserving the value of each piece so it may live on for decades to come” states Holly, the Co-Founder and Creative Director behind Holly Yashi.

About The Founders: With a major in studio art and an emphasis in jewelry making, Holly Hosterman is the creative force behind the artistic designs. Her business partner Paul “Yashi” Lubitz holds a double degree in industrial technology and music and is the innovative mind behind the creative techniques used to handcraft Holly Yashi's unique pieces.

What makes Holly Yashi jewelry special? Niobium. Holly Yashi creates beautiful colorful designs by dipping this lightweight precious metal into a bath of electrically charged water which turns this metal into hues of rich, permanent color. Talk about innovation!

Holly Yashi also believes in sustainability and giving back. One cause to take note of is Holly Yashi's effort to save the butterflies. When customers purchase from the Holly Yashi Bella Butterfly Collection a percentage of the purchase goes to helping the butterfly habitat. See link for more info Bella Butterfly Collection

To view Holly Yashi’s latest collections or to learn more about Holly Yashi’s initiatives please visit hollyyashi.com

