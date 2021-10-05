GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS PARTNERS WITH SATCOM NETWORK GIANT, INTELSAT
GDS Now Offering Intelsat FlexMaritime to Meet the Demand for Reliable, High-Speed Global Offshore Connectivity
With NOMAD VOYAGER, our customers will have secure, reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime, along with 24x7x365 monitoring, management and highly responsive support.”LAFAYETTE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems, a leading managed services provider, today announced it is offering a reliable, secure, high-speed global offshore connectivity solution, NOMAD VOYAGER, powered by Intelsat’s award-winning FlexMaritime service.
— Mike Guidroz, Vice President of Business Development - Global Data Systems
NOMAD VOYAGER leverages Intelsat’s global fleet of multilayered, high-throughput satellites (HTS) to provide marine vessel owners and operators with “always-on” connectivity in the most densely populated or remote areas. With NOMAD VOYAGER, marine vessel operators can stay connected, even when their travel routes or bandwidth demands shift unexpectedly. NOMAD VOYAGER offers flexible service plans that are customized to meet specific global and regional requirements. It also provides LTE cellular for regional connectivity as part of a comprehensive solution. Advanced security is built into the network to protect applications and data against unauthorized access.
“Regulatory, Operational, and Crew requirements are putting more and more pressure on marine vessel operators to provide reliable connectivity throughout a vessel’s entire journey. Having access to secure, high-speed global offshore connectivity today is essential and necessary,” said Global Data Systems’ Vice President of Business Development, Mike Guidroz. “With NOMAD VOYAGER, our customers will have secure, reliable connectivity anywhere, anytime, along with 24x7x365 monitoring, management and highly responsive support.”
With NOMAD VOYAGER’s always-on connectivity powered by Intelsat FlexMaritime, Global Data Systems’ customers can:
• Gain a global service that is fully customized to meet the requirements of various vessels, locations, and users. Marine vessel operators benefit from economies of scale yet don’t overpay for services and coverage areas they don’t need.
• Take advantage of advanced applications. High-speed connectivity supports latency-sensitive applications such as telemedicine and video conferencing and enables sophisticated analytics to identify efficiencies and optimize performance.
• Boost crew morale with access to communications, information, and entertainment. Cost-efficient connectivity makes it economically feasible to provide crew members with Internet access.
• Integrate vessels and platforms with onshore operations. Reliable connectivity allows operators to utilize 24-hour location tracking, fuel optimization, remote monitoring and diagnostics, and other applications.
• Maximize the value of critical business investments in electronic logs, vessel management systems and other offshore applications. The GDS NOMAD Voyager service can also facilitate crew training and help with regulatory compliance.
• Partner with experts who are here to meet the needs of their business. Around-the-clock monitoring, management and support help ensure that offshore connectivity is available and performing optimally.
Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure and continuously adds new satellites, capabilities, and coverage to its FlexMaritime network. Layers of Intelsat Ku-band HTS spot beams deliver bandwidth density to high-traffic maritime routes. They are seamlessly integrated with Intelsat wide-beam satellite capacity for added resiliency and redundancy. Intelsat’s open-architecture network also makes it easy to integrate different hardware and technology options, including a variety of maritime satellite terminals.
“Intelsat welcomes Global Data Systems, as a valued FlexMaritime solution partner,” said Intelsat Director of Maritime Shane Rossbacher. “Today’s shipping industry demands integrated global fleets with on-shore operations for 24-hour location tracking, remote monitoring and diagnostics of ship performance, software upgrades, and management of cargo deliveries. FlexMaritime offers enterprise-grade communications services with speeds up to 20 Mbps x 3Mbps to help Global Data Systems meet those needs. We look forward to working with them to bring FlexMaritime to more ship owners and operators around the world and to helping them customize a package based on their specific connectivity requirements.”
To learn more about NOMAD VOYAGER managed services solutions available from Global Data Systems, visit https://www.getgds.com/services/connectivity/energy/marine/nomad-voyager.
For additional information about Intelsat FlexMaritime, visit www.intelsat.com/solutions/maritime/maritime-connectivity-solutions/.
About Global Data Systems
As a leading and award winning managed service provider, Global Data Systems is a full-service managed IT company with the deep engineering expertise and technology tools to support midsize and large enterprises. We specialize in solutions for oil and gas, marine transportation, industrial construction, government, and healthcare, providing our clients with the most up-to-date and innovative approaches to overcoming industry pains.
We help organizations boost the bottom line and streamline operations through the strategic application of world-class IT solutions. But it’s our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on your business. We Serve People by Making IT Simple. Simplify your IT, with us, at www.getgds.com.
About Intelsat:
As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses, governments, and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat's next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Imagine Here, with us, at Intelsat.com.
If you would like more information about this release, please contact Jamie Guidry (Global Data Systems) – jguidry@getgds.com; 985.242.5104 or Melissa Longo (Intelsat) – Melissa.Longo@intelsat.com; +1 (240) 308-1881
