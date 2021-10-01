October 1, 2021 - Herring Supports Pennsylvania’s Firearm Age Regulations

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ Herring has filed an amicus brief defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuance of concealed-carry licenses to people 21+ ~

RICHMOND (October 1, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed an amicus brief defending a Pennsylvania law limiting the issuance of concealed-carry licenses to people ages 21 and up. In the brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, Attorney General Herring and a coalition of 20 attorneys general argue that states have the right to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that protect public safety and reduce the prevalence of gun violence.

Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the brief in Lara v. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, a lawsuit challenging a Pennsylvania law that generally restricts the issuance of concealed-carry permits to people ages 21 and up. A lower court ruled in this case that laws regulating the sale of firearms to young people are longstanding and constitutional.

“States must have the ability to enact reasonable, age-based firearm regulations that keep their communities and their citizens safe,” said Attorney General Herring . “These and other age-based gun safety measures have proven effective in maintaining public safety and potentially keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. I will continue to stand with my colleagues in supporting a state’s right to enact commonsense gun safety policies that maintain public safety goals and keep communities and families safe.”

In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the Second Amendment gives states the ability to enact sensible regulations designed to protect the public, including age-based restrictions that limit the ability of people younger than 21 to carry concealed firearms in public. Although regulations differ based on each state’s needs, virtually every state and the District of Columbia has imposed some age-based restrictions on the sale or use of firearms, and over 30 states and the District of Columbia have enacted statutes which prohibit people younger than 21 from carrying concealed firearms in public. Similarly, courts across the country consistently have upheld age-based regulations, noting that the goal of these regulations is to deter crime and promote public safety.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Herring helped successfully defend a longstanding federal gun violence prevention measure that limits the sale of handguns to those aged 21 and older, after he and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed an amicus brief defending the decades-old law.

Additionally, last week, Attorney General Herring filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court defending New York’s law regulating when individuals may obtain a license to carry firearms in public. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argued that the Second Amendment does not provide Americans with an unrestricted right to carry loaded firearms in virtually all public places, but instead, in keeping with centuries of tradition, allows states to enact policies regulating public carry that are tailored to local public safety concerns and needs.

Joining Attorney General Herring in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

