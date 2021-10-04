InSpire Transpiration Solutions Adds Dylan Hamel to Growing Engineering Team
New Applications Engineer brings a depth of technical skills and project management experience as InSpire continues to expandSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InSpire Transpiration Solutions, a leading HVACD products and services provider focused on controlled environmental systems for indoor horticulture, has hired Dylan Hamel as the newest member of its growing engineering team. As an Applications Engineer, Hamel will provide high-level technical engineering support to optimize heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) systems for clients.
“Our products and services play a significant role in maximizing product quality to enhance financial performance and mitigate risk for our partners, so our team members need to be technologically fluent and cross-functional to help us support our clients from initial contact all the way through post-sales and service support,” said Adrian Giovenco, CEO of InSpire Transpiration Solutions. “Dylan is a self-starter and a strategic thinker who is very technically experienced and has the project management background we seek. He understands our mission on a holistic level and has been a great asset to our engineering team.”
In his new role, Hamel works directly with InSpire clients to understand their unique technical requirements and ensure all solutions are optimized for product quality and productivity. He focuses on industrial control systems and project management and is responsible for tasks such as coordinating controls integrations; optimizing HVACD equipment selections based on size, configuration and voltage; reviewing plans, specifications, estimates and proposals; managing and standardizing product lines; and evaluating cost savings and cost overruns.
Hamel brings nearly a decade of engineering experience to the InSpire team coupled with a long list of technical, electrical, mechanical and management skills. Prior to joining InSpire, he worked as a Process Controls Engineer for Hallam-ICS where he was involved in process control integration for a variety of industries including pharmaceutical manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. Hamel holds an Electromechanical Engineering Technology degree from Vermont Technical College.
InSpire delivers best-in-class controlled environmental systems for cannabis cultivation. Clients are plant medicine and food systems pioneers who partner with InSpire to optimize their indoor horticulture environments with plant-centric HVACD products and data-driven cloud services. To learn more, visit InSpire.ag.
About InSpire Transpiration Solutions
InSpire Transpiration Solutions provides best in class heating, ventilation, air conditioning and dehumidification (HVACD) systems for indoor horticulture with a mission to help clients maximize plant biomass and phenotypic expression to strengthen financial performance and mitigate risk. Leading the way with more than 50 years of combined HVACD experience and nearly two decades in the cannabis industry, InSpire works with plant medicine and food system pioneers to optimize indoor environments with plant-centric commercial grow room HVACD products and data-driven cloud services to deliver consistent climate control across the entire cannabis supply chain. Combining a background in mechanical engineering and plant physiology, InSpire partners with cannabis professionals to provide purpose-built solutions that significantly impact overall business profitability. Based in San Francisco, InSpire works with clients throughout the United States and Canada. https://inspire.ag @inspire_transpiration
###
Morgan Whitehouse
Campbell Consulting Group
morgan@campbellconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn