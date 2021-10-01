MEMORANDUM:  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: Friday, October 1, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Each year on the first Sunday of October, we honor the fallen firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice saving and protecting their communities. The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all the valiant firefighters in the United States that have been killed in the line of duty. In observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida for the entire day on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

To view the President’s Proclamation, click HERE.

###