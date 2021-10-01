Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Hires Dr. Gregory Gonsalves to Expand Patent Practice
Gonsalves served as lead counsel in over 225 post-grant review proceedings at the PTAB and more than 15 appeals to the Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit.
Dr. Gonsalves brings an extensive background in patent law focused on high-stakes intellectual property matters.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, effective October 1, 2021, announces that Dr. Gregory Gonsalves has joined the Patent Practice.
Dr. Gregory J. Gonsalves, Ph.D., J.D. is a former judge at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. He has served as lead counsel in over 225 post-grant review proceedings at the PTAB and more than 15 appeals to the Court of Appeals of the Federal Circuit. He has also served as lead counsel at the Supreme Court. He has prepared and prosecuted hundreds of patent applications at the Patent Office and has litigated several dozen patent cases in federal district courts.
Dr. Gonsalves stated, “I am excited for the opportunity to combine my skills and experience with those of the highly-qualified attorneys at DBL so as to provide quality, comprehensive patent service to our clients, including the preparation and prosecution of patent applications, reexaminations, post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, district court litigation, appeals to the Federal Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court, counseling, and licensing.”
Thomas Dunlap, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, added, “Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is delighted to welcome Dr. Greg Gonsalves. Dr. Gonsalves brings an extensive background in patent law focused on high-stakes intellectual property matters in the district courts, the Federal Circuit, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where he was once a judge and where he has handled hundreds of IPRs since leaving the bench.”
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information visit: www.dbllawyers.com.
