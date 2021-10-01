MOBILE EDGE RAISES BREAST CANCER AWARENESS TO BOOST EARLY DETECTION BY DONATING FUNDS TO RESEARCH
Support Breast Cancer Charities Through Mobile Edge Purchases
Promoting awareness and supporting breast cancer causes is one small way we can do our part as an organization to hopefully boost the rate of early diagnosis.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mobile Edge is joining numerous other individuals and organizations around the globe to show support for survivors of the disease and to help spread knowledge about how to prevent it. For the month of October, when you check out of the Mobile Edge online store, use promo code HOPE and we’ll donate 20% of the sale amount to the nationally-recognized Breast Cancer Research Center.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Mobile Edge is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. That includes the fight against breast cancer and boosting awareness of how important early detection is,” says Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “Over the years, we’ve supported the Breast Cancer Awareness through donations to the tune of more than $400,000.”
Here in the United States, the National Breast Cancer Foundation estimates that one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.
“Studies show that when breast cancer is detected early at a localized stage, the 5-year survival rate is 99%,” explains June. “Promoting awareness and supporting breast cancer causes is one small way we can do our part as an organization to hopefully boost the rate of early diagnosis.”
Popular Choices for Women & Men
As the leading provider of highly functional, stylish, and innovative protective laptop bags, cases, backpacks, and totes with style and attitude, Mobile Edge gives women and the men in their lives plenty to choose from.
With its soft, rich chocolate-colored suede exterior, the Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote combines style and function. This is not just another bland, techy laptop computer case. It’s perfect for notebooks and laptops up to 17.3 inches and features a removable computer section, zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and EZ-Access ticket pocket. Designed to fit in almost any overhead compartment or under any seat, it makes a great travel companion.
For the Eco Minded, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made from 80% natural cotton canvas. They pack a smaller carbon footprint than many of our other backpacks. The Eco Backpacks offer all you need to keep gear organized, protected, and at your fingertips. They come in three colors.
If you’re looking for the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one, Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is for you. It’s easy to carry and made from a lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas. This laptop tote features a large main compartment, separate padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, and workstation storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and more.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack is designed to speed travelers through airport security checkpoints without the need to remove the laptop. This laptop backpack combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch computer protection. It also includes a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
Guys aren’t the only ones gaming these days. Gamers of all ages and skills rely on Mobile Edge’s award-winning Core Gaming Backpack to organize and protect their gaming gear. Designed by gamers for gamers, this roomy and rugged backpack stores a variety of popular gaming tech with room to spare. It features dedicated storage for gaming laptops up to 18 inches and/or gaming consoles such as Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and bags come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
Don’t Forget the Power
Mobile power is in high demand and the CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger delivers. This portable power bank boasts an amazing 85 watts of power. It features an AC outlet and is ideal for the extreme power requirements of laptops, personal electronics, and USB devices. It’s also airplane-friendly, meeting FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
For charging smartphones, tablets, cameras, and most other USB devices, we offer the CORE Power 26,800mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger. This lightweight, airplane-friendly power bank easily slips into a briefcase, handbag, backpack, or carry-on.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
