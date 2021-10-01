Marshall Road Restricted for Sidewalk, ADA Curb Improvements in Upper Darby Township

King of Prussia, PA – A periodic lane closure is scheduled on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Long Lane in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, beginning, Monday, October 4, for sidewalk and ADA curb improvements under a project to improve travel and safety on Marshall Road between Wycombe Avenue and Church Lane, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will remain in place weekdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through late December.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this safety improvement project, PennDOT will upgrade signalization, modify intersections, install ADA curb ramps, and resurface and restripe the corridor. Traffic signals will be updated with vehicle detection and pedestrian signal equipment, mounted on new mast arms, and connected via wireless technology, which will transmit real-time data back to the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center in King of Prussia for enhanced optimization and emergency incident management.

As part of the project, Marshall Road will be reduced from its current undivided four-lane highway to a three-lane corridor between Wycombe Avenue and Hampden Road. This restriping will involve the addition of a center left-turn lane. The contractor will also place a high-friction surface treatment on the pavement at approaches to select intersections within the road-diet limits to improve travel and safety during inclement weather. Left-turn lanes will be added at five intersections, and right-turn lanes will be added at three intersections. Three intersections along the corridor will have left-turn lanes modified and improved.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County is the general contractor on the $4,204,835 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is scheduled to finish in early-summer 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

