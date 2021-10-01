Utility Project on Route 147 Next Week in Sunbury, Northumberland County
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that an electric utility project is scheduled next week along Route 147 near the Route 61 split in Sunbury, Northumberland County.
On Thursday, October 7, the contractor, Henkels and McCoy will replace an above ground electric facility along Route 147 (South Front Street) in Sunbury. Work will be completed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The project is expected to take just one day with a rain date of Friday, October 8.
Southbound traffic can expect a lane restriction between Bainbridge and Slough Streets. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and use caution.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.
Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov ###