Utility Project on Route 147 Next Week in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that an electric utility project is scheduled next week along Route 147 near the Route 61 split in Sunbury, Northumberland County.

On Thursday, October 7, the contractor, Henkels and McCoy will replace an above ground electric facility along Route 147 (South Front Street) in Sunbury. Work will be completed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The project is expected to take just one day with a rain date of Friday, October 8.

Southbound traffic can expect a lane restriction between Bainbridge and Slough Streets. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and use caution.