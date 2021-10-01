Submit Release
Maine’s State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (APR)

In the next few weeks, the Office of Special Services will release important informational videos to gather feedback from stakeholders on Maine’s State Performance Plan/Annual Performance Report (APR).

Please access the full collection of videos that relate to the APR indicators here.

Indicators are specific reports that are required by the federal government.  Alerts will be sent out as new videos are released. Please complete the survey associated with each indicator video.

The indicators include: 

  • Graduation rates
  • Dropout rates
  • Parent involvement
  • Educational environment
  • Dispute resolution
  • Preschool outcomes
  • Post school outcomes

Your input is essential in establishing targets for each indicator and in helping determine special education initiatives in Maine.

For further information contact the Maine Department of Education’s Office of Special Services.

