Get to know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Mary Herman

Maine DOE staff member Mary Herman is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team. Learn a little more about Mary in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I serve as Director of Special Projects in the Office of the Commissioner.  Some of these projects include staffing the Prevention Task Force of the Office of Opioid Response, working with Commissioner Makin on the Wabanaki History and Culture work group, revision and support of Children’s Cabinet legislation and serving on the DOE staff support team for the Children’s Cabinet,  working with Maine DOE Student Cabinet, supporting our Office of Innovation projects such as ConnectKidsNow!, and the $19.5 million U.S. DOE Grant culminating in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV), COVID-response, expanding school-based health centers, supporting our pre-K—12 career exploration/career readiness and much more!

What do you like best about your job?

What I love about my job is the variety and the opportunity to work not only with the fabulous Commissioners Office Team but others throughout the Department as I get to know everyone better.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I began my work life as a middle school social studies teacher, became a special Ed/learning disabilities specialist, moved to Maine in 1973, worked in healthcare, attending nursing school at the University of Maine At Augusta. After working in healthcare and then public policy, I’m thrilled to have come full circle now at this stage of my life into the important world of education.

