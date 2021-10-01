Craig Shelly Charity Golf Tournament & ELEVATE Summit for the benefit of Shriners Hospital for Children
Craig Shelly Charity Golf Tournament & ELEVATE Summit for the benefit of Shriners Hospital for ChildrenBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Shah, CEO of Craig Shelly Global comments, “My Family and I are overjoyed with the outpouring love and thousands of messages that we received in last couple of days following the immense success of the three day Golf Tournament ELEVATE Summit and Mastermind.” He continues, “Helping charities and people in need is what Craig Shelly is all about. For me, Giving back is a selfish deed as I get such satisfaction that really helps me heal inside”
Craig went on to emphasize the importance of the “why” behind the 25th Anniversary Tournament: "People and purpose before profit - that's the pillar of Craig Shelly's mission statement. But we also believe in enjoying life to the fullest and thats the idea behind the Tournament"
"Coming out of the Pandemic, this three day event was power packed with a message of Hope and Love, Strength and Empowerment, Honor and Pride! From Flag Hoisting and Honoring our Troops and Veterans to Navy Seals training to Brain Mapping with MeRakee or simply Golfing and having fun, there were elements that brought in excitement back into our lives and allow us to appreciate life! "
"Heartfelt service is the key that unlocks the door to real wealth and profitable partnerships. And becoming the best version of yourself while inspiring others along the way is truly the highest service you can offer. This event provided an opportunity to do some good in the world while having fun and making life-changing connections at the same time"
“Celebrities such as famous American Wrapper, Singer, Record Producer and Actor Coolio, Sugar Ray Lenard Junior, Carl McDowel Golfed at the Charity tournament. Our signature Helicopter ball drop on September 24th at the Crossings Golf Course in Carlsbad was a Smashing Hit by God’s Grace and over a hundred partners rallied up to donate to the great charities such as Shriners, Beautifully Flawed, You matter Not Alone, Watering seeds foundation, iRise and others.
Craig ends the interview by repeating what he said before, “Everyone deserves a chance in life, all they need is a Helping Hand"
Ravi Drums, infamously known for his performances at the Oscars with Oprah, Brittany Spears, Slumdog Millionaire, worked with Pitbull, Justin Bieber and many other A list celebrities turned the White Gala party on September 25th into an electrifying night at the Westin Resort and spa.
The event was graced by CEOs and Elevate partners, such as Handl Health, MeRakee, CareBeyond, MarkBotix, PlugXr, GreenTek, Tekneksavr, Community Conn3ct, TruAmore among many others. Audience received mentorship from world class coaches and thought leaders such as, Serial entrepreneurs and authors Sharon Lechter & Dr. Greg Reid, Priceline.com Founder, Jeff Hoffman, A Mentor to Mentors, David Corbin, Ugg Boots founder Bryan Smith, No.1 Business Coach in the country, Bill Walsh, Jeffery Hayzlett among other business tycoons.
Marius Woodward from Shriners was also in presence and made a statement: “I have been to 100s of charity events but the love that I received from ELEVATE partners and Craig Shelly Ambassadors, simply filled my heart with Joy! Purpose of Shriners is to help children and families that have been in an unthinkable situation and to Elevate and restore their lives back, without worrying about financial burdens. I am proud to say that Craig Shelly and ELEVATE Partners did just that!”
Power couple Craig & Shelly Shah are celebrity designers of fine jewelry and Swiss watches. Craig Shelly timepieces are known for their unique and creative fashion concepts. Lifelong entrepreneurs, Craig and Shelly are avid investors and active board members of some of the most prestigious companies in the US & Europe. Craig Shelly also partners with charitable organizations worldwide, living by the motto: People Before Profit.
