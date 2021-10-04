Vacaay and Travel South USA to Drive Travel Inspiration and Bookings with Stunning Content Campaign
EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday (October 1) marked the launch of a Travel South USA and Vacaay content partnership that celebrates the diversity of ten unique Southern states. Combining inspirational content with innovative performance-based digital marketing, the campaign will engage and inspire travellers: as Australians gear up for the return of international travel.
In cooperation with state tourism offices, Travel South USA and Vacaay created a collection of exclusive southern state landing pages with the most unique and engaging content from around the South. This impressive multi-dimensional platform includes over 500 tiles of stunning photography, directions, local tips, blogs, and itineraries.
The showcased destinations include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. With glorious national parks, rich heritage, a global-leading music scene, and delicious culinary offerings, this exciting collection of states provide endless opportunities to explore. With Vacaay, travellers can collate must-dos and build itineraries to share with friends, family, and the wider community to drive further customers to a destination, hotel, or attraction.
Running from October 2021, the beautiful content will capture the undivided attention of intended travellers with high impact, full-screen native ads. This, teamed with an influencer campaign and travel trade partnership following the launch, will no doubt boost destination awareness and drive bookings.
Tristan Freedman, Vacaay Regional Director – North America, says: “It's absolutely thrilling to see such a diverse and product-rich destination like the South come to life and get the full exposure it deserves, with Vacaay. We’ve loved working with Liz and her partner states. Tourism content marketing faces a great challenge to display the full story and vibe of a destination, but with Vacaay, we not only provide this, we also generate effective results to go with."
Liz Bittner, President and CEO of Travel South USA, says: “We are delighted to partner with Vacaay for this cutting-edge digital campaign. Our state tourism boards have worked seamlessly with the Vacaay team to create and display stunning content that travellers will undoubtedly resonate and engage with. Known for our Southern charm and friendly nature, as well as our wealth of unmissable experiences, we can’t wait to welcome our Aussie friends once again.”
To check out the Travel South USA content, visit vacaay.com/travel-south-united-states and search for a Southern state of your choice. From here, you can add places you ‘love’ to your Passport, and build itineraries using the site’s trip planner.
About Travel South:
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development.
In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
About Vacaay: Launched in 2020, Vacaay is a multi-channel travel media platform. Vacaay inspires and engages audiences across mobile, tablet, and desktop with high-definition, curated visual content.
Tori Goddard
In cooperation with state tourism offices, Travel South USA and Vacaay created a collection of exclusive southern state landing pages with the most unique and engaging content from around the South. This impressive multi-dimensional platform includes over 500 tiles of stunning photography, directions, local tips, blogs, and itineraries.
The showcased destinations include Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. With glorious national parks, rich heritage, a global-leading music scene, and delicious culinary offerings, this exciting collection of states provide endless opportunities to explore. With Vacaay, travellers can collate must-dos and build itineraries to share with friends, family, and the wider community to drive further customers to a destination, hotel, or attraction.
Running from October 2021, the beautiful content will capture the undivided attention of intended travellers with high impact, full-screen native ads. This, teamed with an influencer campaign and travel trade partnership following the launch, will no doubt boost destination awareness and drive bookings.
Tristan Freedman, Vacaay Regional Director – North America, says: “It's absolutely thrilling to see such a diverse and product-rich destination like the South come to life and get the full exposure it deserves, with Vacaay. We’ve loved working with Liz and her partner states. Tourism content marketing faces a great challenge to display the full story and vibe of a destination, but with Vacaay, we not only provide this, we also generate effective results to go with."
Liz Bittner, President and CEO of Travel South USA, says: “We are delighted to partner with Vacaay for this cutting-edge digital campaign. Our state tourism boards have worked seamlessly with the Vacaay team to create and display stunning content that travellers will undoubtedly resonate and engage with. Known for our Southern charm and friendly nature, as well as our wealth of unmissable experiences, we can’t wait to welcome our Aussie friends once again.”
To check out the Travel South USA content, visit vacaay.com/travel-south-united-states and search for a Southern state of your choice. From here, you can add places you ‘love’ to your Passport, and build itineraries using the site’s trip planner.
About Travel South:
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provides a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development.
In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
About Vacaay: Launched in 2020, Vacaay is a multi-channel travel media platform. Vacaay inspires and engages audiences across mobile, tablet, and desktop with high-definition, curated visual content.
Tori Goddard
Brand USA Australia and New Zealand
TGoddard@thebrandusa.com.au