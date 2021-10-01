Leading Supplier for International Athletic Footwear Brands Makes Vegan Leather

LONG THANH, DONG NAI, VIETNAM, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daewon Chemical Co., Ltd is very proud to announce that its Vietnam production facility is now certified vegan. Daewon Vina, located in Dong Nai province in southern Vietnam, successfully passed all necessary testing and audit requirements to become Daewon Chemical’s first fully BeVeg certified vegan facility. Certification was carried out by BeVeg International, a vegan certifying organization based in the USA. BeVeg stands out as the world’s only ISO accredited vegan certifying entity. All vegan certified materials produced at Daewon Vina from this point forward will carry the BeVeg vegan certification trademark.

In addition to its Daewon Vina facility, Daewon Chemical Co., Ltd is seeking vegan certification for its other two production facilities: its original facility in Osan, Korea and its newest facility in Bekasi, Indonesia. Certification for both these facilities will be carried out by BeVeg International vegan certifiers. 

Consumer demand for vegan leather is at an all-time high. As demand continues to grow, so does the need for greater transparency in the supply chain. This is where vegan certification plays a crucial role. Through rigorous testing and compliance standards, certification allows consumers to have confidence in the integrity of the products they buy. 

About Daewon Chemical Co., Ltd

Daewon customers represent some of the largest and most innovative companies in the athletic footwear, automotive and consumer electronics industries. Daewon is a cruelty-free vegan leather producer headquartered in Osan, South Korea. Founded in 1974, Daewon is an industry leader in the production of high-quality, sustainable polyurethane vegan leathers.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

