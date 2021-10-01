Urgent Care Facility Expands COVID Relief with Long Hauler Index Testing

DOCS, a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, is excited to announce it is expanding its COVID relief efforts with Long Hauler Index Testing.

Partnering with the experts at Innovative Bioanalysis allows us to offer another opportunity to create a successful protocol for our patients and find relief from COVID symptoms.” — Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS), a primary, urgent, and holistic care medical facility, is excited to announce it is expanding its COVID relief efforts with Long Hauler Index Testing. DOCS has partnered with Innovative Bioanalysis, a full-service Reference and Bioanalytical Laboratory, where they will be able to offer lab testing to measure COVID Long Hauler Index. The testing is for anyone having trouble fully recovering from COVID-19.

For the convenience of patients, DOCS will now offer two lab panels to test and see if the patient is a COVID Long Hauler. The Cytokine14 Panel will measure certain cytokines in the body where patients can be successfully identified as Long Haulers and a protocol can be implemented. The Neutralizing AB test will indicate a correlation between Neutralizing Antibodies (nAbs) and protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2 since nAbs are the only markers shown to correlate directly with protection.

DOCS Outside the Box! has provided care for over three thousand COVID-19 patients since the initial outbreak reached Florida in 2020. DOCS has implemented several protocols to treat those suffering from COVID symptoms including Regeneron Monoclonal Antibody Therapy for the Delta variant. They also launched a concierge medical service to provide onsite COVID testing for small businesses and large employers in the Tampa Bay area.

“We are proactively researching ways to provide the best experience and care for our patients,” said Leah Teekell-Taylor, MD of DOCS Outside the Box!. “Partnering with the experts at Innovative Bioanalysis allows us to offer another opportunity to create a successful protocol for our patients and find relief from COVID symptoms.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medical care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

About Innovative Bioanalysis:

Innovative Bioanalysis, Inc. is a full-service Reference and Bioanalytical Laboratory. Innovative Bioanalysis provides testing in Device Efficacy, TCID50, Biochemistry, Hematology, Urinalysis, Coagulation, LC/MS, Immuno-Assay, RT-PCR, Flow Cytometry, HPLC, and ELISA/EIA. They are fully accredited by CAP and CLIA in the testing disciplines mentioned. Innovative Bioanalysis is sensitive to the needs of research with expedited turn-around times, long-term sample storage, data management, statistical analysis, and PK assay validation.