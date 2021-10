Community Energy Information

On September 15, 2021, by Order No. 9883, the Commission proposed certain amendments to its regulations governing community-owned energy generating facilities. The proposed amendments are published in the October 1, 2021 edition of the Delaware Register of Regulations. The Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments on November 17, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Interested persons or entities may submit written suggestions, compilations of data, briefs, or other written materials concerning these proposed amendments on or before December 2, 2021. To be considered at the November 17, 2021 hearing, however, written materials must be submitted on or before November 1, 2021.

Delmarva Power will begin accepting interconnection applications for the new Community Solar program on November 1, 2021 at 9:00 am. For more information, please see the link to Delmarva Power’s website: Community Solar Resources (DE) | Delmarva Power – An Exelon Company

Link to Regulation Docket 49 Order 9883